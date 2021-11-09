Fans’ party, affection from friends and expected tributes: Sicupira’s farewell at Arena da Baixada | athletico-pr

Barcimio Sicupira. As the coach and friend of former player Levir Culpi says, a name so strong that it doesn’t need a nickname. The greatest scorer in the history of Athletico and the club’s idol passed away this Sunday, due to pulmonary complications that had affected him for months.

The wake took place at Sicupira’s second home, at the Arena da Baixada, and had several tributes. Hurricane leaders, former players of the club and rivals Coritiba and Paraná, and friends made by “Craque da 8” were present and offered their condolences.

Sicupira died at home, along with her children and grandchildren. Athletico’s idol slept on the lap of his son, Barciminho Sicupira. When Hurricane was taking the field against Bragantino, on Sunday, the former player took a last breath and rested, in peace. No longer mortal to enter immortality.

– My father was a very special person. It helped a lot of people we didn’t even know about. People always showed up telling him that he helped. Despite not showing that he was helping, he always helped someone. The greatest legacy he leaves is to help others. — Barcímio Sicupira Neto, son of Athletico’s idol

Several personalities from the world of football were at the Arena to say goodbye to Sicupira. Coaches Adilson Batista and Levir Culpi were one of the first to arrive in the morning. Leaders such as Salim Emed, Valmor Zimermann and Marcos Malucelli were also present.

– We will never forget him for two things: for the education and for the greatness of the sport he practiced – said Levir Culpi.

Coach Alberto Valentim and defender Nicolás Hernández were the cast representatives at Sicupira’s wake. Manager and former player Paulo Miranda was also present, in addition to other directors. President Mario Celso Petraglia arrived in the late afternoon.

Even those who couldn’t go to the wake made a point of paying their respects. The narrator Galvão Bueno lamented the loss of his friend.

– It was in the Hurricane, in red and black, that he made history. One of Athletico’s greatest idols of all time. But I prefer to talk about Barcimio Sicupira as a person, as a human being. He built a legion of friends, dear and faithful. I am very proud to be one of them – said Galvão.

Galvão Bueno speaks fondly of his friend Sicupira

Moved, Maestro Júnior said that we lost another of the greats of Brazilian football and recalled the jokes about the names of the two.

Júnior remembers conversations with Barcímio Sicupira

The organized fans Os Fanáticos was also present and took a banner that exalts the idol: “Sicupira, the greatest scorer in the history of Athletico”.

The Fanatics took their drums, sang Athletico songs and promised their families that they would fight to build a statue of the player in front of the Arena da Baixada.

Changing the name of Afonso Botelho square, next to the stadium, to Barcímio Sicupira is also a wish of the fans. Councilor Professor Euler filed a request with the City Council of Curitiba asking for the change.

Check out images from the wake of Barcímio Sicupira

Velório Sicupira — Photo: Juliana Fontes/ge

Velório Sicupira — Photo: Juliana Fontes/ge

Paulo Miranda and Nicolás Hernández at the Sicupira wake — Photo: Juliana Fontes/ge

Velório Sicupira — Photo: Alexandre Senechal/ge

Sicupira Velório — Photo: Juliana Fontes/ge

Velório Sicupira — Photo: Juliana Fontes/ge

Remember Sicupira’s career and life

Nobody scored as many goals for Athletico as Barcímio Sicupira Júnior. The midfielder defended the Hurricane shirt between 1968 and 1976 and scored 158 goals.

Born in 1944, in Lapa (about 70 kilometers from Curitiba), Sicupira lived his first days in Curitiba as a frequenter of the Baixada, but began his professional career at rival Ferroviário, influenced by his father, and played with football legends such as Garrincha in Botafogo before returning to Curitiba.

After defending Botafogo and Botafogo-SP, the midfielder returned to Curitiba in 1968, and nearly ended up at Coritiba. But the intervention of a manager made the player wear the Athletico shirt and, from then on, write a great chapter in the club’s history.

The Sicupira myth could not have started better. In his debut for the Hurricane, on September 2, 1968, he faced São Paulo in Vila Capanema, scoring a bicycle goal in the 1-1 draw.

For Athletico, he raised the Paranaense’s cup in 1970, in addition to being the top scorer in the 1970 and 1972 editions. As it could not be different, part of this story was told inside the Baixada and, until 1976, he was building the legend of the great killer.