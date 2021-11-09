Fans pay tribute to Marília Mendonça at the tomb in Goiânia

posted on 11/8/2021 06:00



Fans took advantage of Sunday to pay their respects at the tomb where Marília Mendonça was buried on Saturday night – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DAPress)

Goiania — Memorial Park, 8km from the southern entrance to the capital, on highway GO-020. In the shade of one of the only two angico trees that attract several birds, but also the look, for their beauty, there are dozens of wreaths. Homages by famous people such as Chitãozinho and Xororó, Bruno and Marrone, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Maiara and Maraisa, Henrique and Juliano, among others. A handwritten poster by an anonymous person stands out. It conveys pain and longing. It brings several heart drawings and a message that seems more like a lesson. “Life is a breath. We are never prepared for the surprises that life has in store for us. Go with God, Marília, our queen of suffering. The sky was filled with light and a new star begins to shine. Our angel of light, Marília Mendonça”, wrote the boy on a large poster, neatly placed in the middle of the tomb in block 03.

There are buried the bodies of Marília Mendonça and her uncle and advisor, Abiceli Silveira Dias Filhos, who were killed in the fall of a twin-engine in Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, in the interior of Minas Gerais, last Friday afternoon. Public servant Rafael Ferreira da Silva, 40, is observing the tomb. Hard to believe. He remembers another “little star”, the 9-year-old son buried just 20 meters from Marília’s tomb. “Every time I listen to the song Estrelinha, I cry a lot. My son died of a generalized infection, due to appendicitis, two days after his ninth birthday”, said the father.

For Rafael, Marília represents the innovation of Brazilian music. “She raised the flag in defense of women, something that never happened in country music. She is a composer considered a national reference, who has written many hits for duos. She leaves a hole in our midst. Very humble, she didn’t care much about money, like many people step on others,” he added. Humility that was present once again, even after death. All tombs in the Goiânia Memorial Park are standardized: a green concrete block with the name of the buried, in addition to the birth and death dates.

Helena Urbans, a native of Goiânia, from Paraná, agrees with Rafael. She highlights that Marília represented the women of Brazil, what they wanted to express and hear. “It really is a big loss. Now a little star in the sky,” he commented. “She started so young, didn’t she? Nobody believed her. She’s a woman who will be remembered for years to come.”

At 86 years old and a resident of Orizona (GO), 128km from Goiânia, Maria da Piedade stands in front of the tomb and lets go: “I didn’t know her, but I cried so much, I cried so much yesterday! Because of her age. That’s a beautiful one. so much!” The elderly woman says that she lost her two younger sisters to covid-19 four months apart, on July 15th and November 21st. Afraid of the pandemic, he hadn’t visited a cemetery for a year. “My husband is buried here, in block 02. He liked her songs a lot,” she said. Without the sisters and without Marília, Maria da Piedade’s family’s traditional viola singing songs ended. “We are very sorry for her death. All the lyrics of the country songs are wonderful, aren’t they?”

Marília’s music united people of all ages and social classes. The gatekeeper Marilza Soares, 43, guarantees that she is the singer’s “number 1 fan”. Makes a point of using the verb in the present tense. “I hope she has a good place. She was a very humble person. Always with women, she increased our self-esteem through the songs”, he said. For Marilza, the queen of suffering “turned a little star in the sky to shine”. “It will stay in the hearts of fans forever and will be remembered for all eternity”, she was emotional. The Parque Memorial de Goiânia cemetery is open to visitors from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.