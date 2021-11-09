Fans question Cauã Reymond making 18-year-old twins

Fans questioned the characters played by Cauã Reymond in the premiere of “Um Lugar ao Sol”. At 41, the actor plays the twins Christian and Renato when the duo turned 18.

“People pushed a lot,” one of the people who followed the first chapter of the telenovela said in a Twitter publication. “It didn’t. Why didn’t they add another actor?”, asked another, highlighting the age difference.

Actor Matheus Abreu, who played the first phase of the character played by Cauã in the miniseries “Dois Irmãos”, was remembered by the audience.

Globo wants to start Cauã Reymond aged 18 — jamis (@milecraftx) November 9, 2021

put cauã reymond p make an 18 year old character I wanted to force it mto glob kkjkkk fuck — amanda (@loveonlydulce) November 9, 2021

Cauã Reymond 18 years old didn’t do it, because they didn’t put that actor who made him young in 2 brothers — talitinhabeirasurto (@TalitaFAndrade) November 9, 2021

Cauã Reymond playing an 18 year old mlk? Shouldn’t I put Matheus Abreu in these scenes? He played a young character from Cauã Reymond in Dois Irmãos.#UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/8j5KQqMP5D — Elsa Corinthiana #RIPMariliaMendonca ??? (@ElsaCorinthiana) November 9, 2021

The audience also shared a meme involving the image of Carlos Villagrán, who played Kiko, a child in “Chaves”. The pranks also involved a Netflix series and a scene featuring Joey’s character in “Friends.”

“Um Lugar ao Sol”, a novel written by Lícia Manzo, showed in the first chapter how the protagonists were separated by their father after birth. Upon discovering that they are not only children, the two go in search of their twin brother.

The novel showed a new passage of time. After 17 years, the character Ravi (Juan Paiva) moves in with Christian in Rio de Janeiro. The protagonist’s first contact with Lara (Andréia Horta) was also shown.