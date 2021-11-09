FaZe Clan makes two 7-0 on debut

O Six Major Sweden 2021, international championship of Rainbow Six Siege, started with everything for the Brazilians, who finished the first day of the group stage with seven wins and only one defeat in the championship. The big highlight was the Make Clan (Group A), champion of the last Elite Six Cup, who scored 7-0 in clashes against oxygen and Chiefs.

14 rounds played = 14 rounds won 😎😎 THE @FaZeClan continues with the PERFECT CAMPAIGN on #SixMajor with one more 7 to 0 🇧🇷 #FaZeUp 7 🆚 0 #WeAreChiefs 🇦🇺



— R6 Esports Brasil 🇧🇷 (@R6esportsBR) November 8, 2021

Six Major Mexico champion in August, the Team oNe (Group B) did not disappoint and also came with everything in the championship. Without difficulties, the Golden Boys overcame SANDBOX and DarkZero.

THE NIP (Group C), even being the current champion of the Six Invitational, arrived with the status of incognito due to the recent presentations, and in the first game he needed to prove himself against the IG, who started the match very well, but suffered the turn of the Ninjas. Recovered from the debut, the team Psycho came back hard to the map against the Sonics and handily beat the American team.

Even with the difficulties, the FURY (Group D) managed to end the day with a win and a loss. Against the dreaded Spacestation, Fntzy’s team suffered but snatched victory in overtime. Already against the DWG KIA, the luck was not in favor of the Brazilians and the first defeat of the region happened.

THE @DWGKIA_r6 play the game on the coast, close the match and win the three points 🇧🇷 #DYADEFURIA 4 🆚 7 #DKWIN 🇰🇷



— R6 Esports Brasil 🇧🇷 (@R6esportsBR) November 8, 2021

Check out all the results from the first day of Six Major Sweden 2021:

SANDBOX 2-7 Team oNe

Make Clan 7-0 oxygen

Invictus Gaming 7-5 NIP

space station 7-8 FURY

Team oNe 7-3 DarkZero

Make Clan 7-0 Chiefs

NIP 7-2 Sonics

FURY 4-7 DWG KIA

Team Vitality 7-1 DarkZero

Chiefs 7-8 Rogue

Soniqs 2-7 BDS

Team Empire 3-7 DWG KIA

SANDBOX 7-3 Team Vitality

Oxygen 6-8 Rogue

BDS 7-3 Invictus Gaming

Spacestation 7-5 Team Empire

Photo: Reproduction/Ubisoft

The group stage of the Six Major Sweden continues this Tuesday (9). Check out the matches and how to watch:

6h – Make Clan x Rogue

7:30 am – Team oNe x Team Vitality

9 am – Team Empire x FURIA

10:30 am – BDS x NIP

12h – Make Clan x Oxygen

1:30 pm – Team oNe x SANDBOX

3pm – FURIA x Spacestation

4:30 pm – Invictus Gaming x NIP

Follow all the emotions live on Rainbow Six Esports Brazil channels on YouTube and on Twitch, where Drops are rolling during games.