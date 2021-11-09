Federation draws the groups of Paulistão 2022; see keys | Paulista championship

This Tuesday, the Paulista Football Federation (FPF) drew lots for the Paulistão 2022 groups. The 120th edition of the tournament is scheduled to start on January 26th. The final is scheduled for April 3rd.

See how the groups turned out:

Corinthians

Inter of Limeira

Guarani

Holy Water

São Paulo

railway

Novorizontino

St Bernard

palm trees

Mirasol

Ituano

Botafogo

saints

Red Bull Bragantino

black Bridge

Saint Andrew

1 of 1 Paulistão Cup — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Paulistão Paulistão Cup — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Paulistão

As happened in the 2021 edition, Paulistão 2022 will have the presence of the Video Referee in all matches, including those in the first phase.

Of the 16 teams that dispute Paulistão, seven are in the first two divisions of Brazilian football. In Serie A, Bragantino, Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos. In Series B, Guarani and Ponte Preta. In addition to them, Novorizontino and Ituano have already guaranteed access to the 2022 second division.