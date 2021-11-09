Federation draws the groups of Paulistão 2022; see keys | Paulista championship

This Tuesday, the Paulista Football Federation (FPF) drew lots for the Paulistão 2022 groups. The 120th edition of the tournament is scheduled to start on January 26th. The final is scheduled for April 3rd.
See how the groups turned out:
- Corinthians
- Inter of Limeira
- Guarani
- Holy Water
- São Paulo
- railway
- Novorizontino
- St Bernard
- palm trees
- Mirasol
- Ituano
- Botafogo
- saints
- Red Bull Bragantino
- black Bridge
- Saint Andrew
Paulistão Cup — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Paulistão
As happened in the 2021 edition, Paulistão 2022 will have the presence of the Video Referee in all matches, including those in the first phase.
Of the 16 teams that dispute Paulistão, seven are in the first two divisions of Brazilian football. In Serie A, Bragantino, Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos. In Series B, Guarani and Ponte Preta. In addition to them, Novorizontino and Ituano have already guaranteed access to the 2022 second division.
The first phase of the competition will have 12 rounds, with the teams facing each other from the other groups. The two worst overall fall to Serie A2. The top two in each group advance and face off in the quarterfinals, in a single game. In the semifinals, again single game. Only the final will be a return trip.