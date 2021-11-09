FHC and other former Latin presidents call for Nicaragua’s isolation and the country’s suspension from the OAS

Group says Daniel Ortega’s victory in Sunday’s elections was undemocratic

Daniel Ortega was re-elected this Sunday, 7



former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Laura Chinchilla of Costa Rica, Ricardo Lagos of Chile, Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) defended the isolation of the Nicaragua, after the victory of Daniel Ortega in the election held this Sunday, 7. The joint statement, released this Monday, also calls for the country’s suspension of Organization of American States (OAS). The group also asks the United States, Canada, the European Union and Latin American countries to denounce “firmly the anti-democratic character of the electoral act and calls for the recognition of the results of this Sunday’s elections not to be made”. The declaration calls on all governments in the region to “assume the gravity of the facts”, and also recommends that the situation in the country be placed as a priority topic at the next OAS General Assembly.

Earlier, the Supreme Electoral Council of Nicaragua announced that Ortega was re-elected with 74.99% of the votes, with 49.25% of the ballot boxes counted, which represented a significant margin of difference for the other competitors. He has been in power since 2007 and takes his fifth presidential term amid questions about the legitimacy of the election, after the arrest of seven pre-candidates for the opposition. In addition, there was the elimination of three political parties, the impediment of external observation and the creation of laws that restricted participation. “The result was as expected: the illegitimate re-election of Daniel Ortega for a fourth consecutive term, and his intention to perpetuate himself indefinitely in power”, says the note. “Four decades ago the people of Nicaragua embarked on a path to rescue democracy, after long years under an extreme oppressive dictatorship. Today, those dreams are suffocated by a president who, installed in power, took the same path and prevents the population from electing with complete freedom. Faced with this, the peoples and governments of Latin America cannot be indifferent”, he adds.

*With information from EFE