FII Center: Ifix starts the week in the negative field and closes the session with a fall of 0.45%

SAO PAULO – Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – followed the market trend and operated in the negative field for practically the entire session this Monday (8th). The indicator closed the first trading session of the week with a fall of 0.45%, to 2,641 points. In the month, the Ifix registers a low of 1.22% and, in the year, it accumulates losses of 7.92%.

The week started with a battery of real estate funds distributing proceeds. The list of payments that took place this Monday (8) totals 22 FIIs – with values ​​of up to R$7.95 per share, as in the case of the Solarium fund. (See the full list throughout this article)

In addition to earnings, analysts and investors are increasingly aware of the impacts of inflationary pressure and rising interest rates on real estate funds. An Itaú BBA report released this morning recommends selectivity in the choice of portfolios. Last month, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the national economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year. It is the highest level since September 2017. Even so, the Itaú document indicates opportunities in the market.

Signed by Larissa Nappo and Marcelo Potenza, the report points out the bank’s preference for assets in the corporate slab segment. According to analysts, the return to face-to-face work, hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, is beginning to gain strength in a hybrid model – part home office and part office.

“Given the scenario, we are comfortable with exposure to quality assets in privileged locations, such as Faria Lima, Itaim, JK, Vila Olímpia and Paulista, all within the city of São Paulo (SP)”, details the analysts.

Larissa is also optimistic about the logistics warehouse segment, which showed resilience throughout the pandemic and surfed the growth of e-commerce. As an attraction, she highlights the sector’s vacancy rate, which fell for the sixth consecutive month and reached the level of 10.7%.

Regarding “paper” funds, which invest in real estate securities, Larissa believes that inflationary pressure and high interest rates protect assets and even increase the profitability of this class of REITs. However, the analyst warns: “Don’t let yourself be carried away by the return with dividends. Analyze the fund’s portfolio, see the quality of the debtor, the structure of guarantees and the history of the manager that handles the FII in question”. With the drop in Brazilian consumption power, Itaú BBA remains cautious with real estate funds linked to shopping malls.

Biggest highs of this Monday (08):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SPTW11 SP Downtown Corporate Slabs 3.94 XPPR11 XP Properties Others 2.89 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 1.6 JSRE11 JS Real Estate Hybrid 1.47 HGRU11 FII CSHG URB Hybrid 1.4

Biggest casualties this Monday (08):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FLMA11 Continental Square Faria Lima Hybrid -5.02 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs -3.91 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. Mob. -3.57 VRTA11 Verita Factor Titles and Val. Mob. -3.42 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. Mob. -3.02

Source: B3

Sale of R$ 35 million from the Rio Bravo fund, XP acquisitions and more news

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Rio Bravo (RCRB11) closes sale of R$35 million

The Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa fund concluded the sale of two floors of the Cetenco Plaza building, on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo (SP), which were leased to Banco Daycoval. Together, the spaces add up to an area of ​​2,300 square meters.

The fund received, in a single installment, R$ 35 million for the properties, generating a capital gain in the order of R$ 7.1 million, equivalent to R$ 1.95 per share. According to a statement to the market, the deal was closed above the fund’s equity value.

The sale of the 12th and 24th floors of the Cetenco Plaza building follows the strategy adopted by Rio Bravo to reduce exposure to properties that have a smaller stake in the condominium. The idea is to acquire entire buildings or more relevant percentages of real estate so that you can have more influence in the management of the project.

Last month, in line with its current strategy, the fund signed a commitment to purchase 4.8 thousand square meters of the JK Financial Center, in São Paulo (SP). If the operation is completed, Rio Bravo will increase its stake in the building from 39% to 73%, becoming the largest owner of the condominium.

XP Log (XPLG11) buys new property area to extend lease to Leroy Merlin

The XP Log fund will sign a purchase agreement with Cajamar Investimentos Imobiliários for the acquisition of a further 5.5% of a logistics complex in Jundiaí (SP), which is currently leased to Leroy Merlin, a chain of building materials and stores. home.

The deal meets the tenant’s desire to exercise the expansion right provided for in the contract, increasing the building’s built-up area by approximately 21 thousand square meters.

The fund plans to deliver the work for the additional space in the fourth quarter of 2022. From then on, according to the administrator, the rent for the expansion area will also take effect.

For the space, XP Log will disburse a total of R$ 80 million. The deal foresees an initial impact of R$0.0532 per share.

XP Industrial (XPIN11) pays R$ 103 million per shed in Atibaia

The XP Industrial fund acquired the Tucano building, on the Dom Pedro highway, in Atibaia (SP). The logistic shed has a total built area of ​​31 thousand square meters.

The value of the deal, signed with MV Consultoria, was R$103 million. Part of the payment will be made by raising funds in the market through the issuance of a CRI (certificate of real estate receivables) in the amount of R$95 million.

Considering acquisition expenses, the estimate is that the new property will generate an impact of approximately R$0.25 per share in the next 12 months. The Tucano building currently has 75% of the space leased.

CSHG Logística (HGLG11) gives up land in Cajamar

The CSHG Logística fund confirmed the withdrawal of the purchase of land located in the city of Cajamar (SP), which had been signaled in a material fact published on August 4, 2021. The fund managed by Credit Suisse did not inform the reason for the cancellation.

CSHG plans to acquire 89% of the space for the construction of a complex of logistics warehouses with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 197 thousand square meters.

With the signing of the dissolution, the fund ends its relationship with the project. Information about the decision will be provided in the CSHG management reports.

Fator Veritá (VRTA11) wants to raise R$250 million in a new offer

The Fator Veritá fund approved at a general meeting a new issue of quotas, the eighth, in which it intends to raise R$250 million. Currently with 92,000 shareholders, the “paper” type fund invests in securities linked to the real estate sector and shares in other FIIs.

The issue price of the new offer will be R$95.16 per share, plus a distribution fee of R$2.20, totaling the unit value of R$97.36. Last Friday (05), Veritá’s quota closed at R$ 105.50.

Quotaholders with a position at the close of trading on November 10th will be entitled to preference in the offer, with a proportion of 26%.

In 12 months, the fund managed by Banco Fator operates with a drop of 1.26% and the return on dividends for the period is 11.14%

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (08):

ticker Background Income (BRL) HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets BRL 1.05 AIEC11 AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS BRL 0.61 PLRI11 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES POLO I BRL 0.16 PATC11 HOMELAND CORPORATE BUILDINGS BRL 0.30 STRX11 starx BRL 0.67 PORD11 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES POLO II BRL 0.93 VGHF11 HEDGE FUND VALUE BRL 0.15 EVBI11 VBI ESSENTIAL CONSUMPTION BRL 0.64 SPAF11 SPA BRL 2.19 BPFF11 BRAZIL PLURAL ABSOLUTE FUNDS FUND BRL 0.57 VVPR11 V2 PROPERTIES BRL 0.73 LVBI11 LOGISTICAL VBI BRL 0.67 HSML11 HSI MALLS BRL 0.52 SOLR11 SOLARIUM BRL 7.95 RZTR11 Riza TERRAX BRL 0.95 PVBI11 VBI PRIME PROPERTIES BRL 0.56 NSLU11 HNS LOURDES BRL 2.00 ARRI11 ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES BRL 1.41 SPTW11 SP DOWNTOWN BRL 1.13 BRCO11 BRESCO LOGISTICS BRL 0.57 HOSI11 HOUSY BRL 0.49 LASC11 LEGATUS SHOPPINGS BRL 0.50

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: the Most Recommended FIIs in November and Competition from Digital Assets

FII da Mauá enters the list of most recommended funds in November, led by Bresco Logística

Survey carried out by InfoMoney with ten brokers compiled the most recommended real estate funds by financial institutions to invest in November. In all, 53 FIIs were remembered and the highlight of the list was once again Bresco Logística (BRCO11), with eight recommendations. The novelty this month was the entry of Mauá Capital Recebíveis (MCCI11) in place of Capitânia Securities (CPTS11), which was among the main recommendations of October.

In addition to the country’s fiscal management and the fight against inflation, the market also follows the Covid-19 vaccination schedule. And it is no wonder that the subject is of special interest to real estate fund investors. According to BTG Pactual, the advance of immunization allows for greater flexibility in the restriction measures. “In this context, an operational improvement of brick real estate funds is expected, especially in the shopping and corporate slabs segment”, points out the bank’s report.

Check out the analysts’ recommendations for November here.

Real estate market bets on digital assets to attract investors

Amid the high Selic rate, the real estate market is trying to adapt and speeds up the search for alternatives capable of bringing back investors who leave real estate funds in search of more security in fixed income investments – and one of the solutions at the time seems to be on call blockchain and in the new wave of “tokenization”.

Tokenization is the creation of digital assets that represent other assets, whether virtual or real. They run on the blockchain, a technology that emerged with Bitcoin and is being used to improve auditing and information security across multiple industries.

By “tokenizing” a real estate asset, a developer can divide a physical asset into digital assets that correspond to a slice of the enterprise, and can trade them in the amount the investor wants. A property worth BRL 1 million, for example, can become 10,000 tokens worth BRL 100 that will be traded on the market.

A report published by InfoMoney shows how the market is adapting to the tokenization trend, presents companies that are operating in this segment and explains how some of these investments work.

