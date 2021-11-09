first official poster features Green Goblin and more; Look

A few days after a Photograph came up in Australia, we finally have the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Return Home and he brings news.

The image appears to be derived from the australian poster, but it has more focus on villains of the plot, including not only the Dr. Octopus, but also the Green elf and possibly others that may be part of the Sinister Sextet.

The poster, released by Sony, bring the Neighborhood friend balancing himself while being surrounded by the mechanical tentacles of the Dr. Otto Octavius, but it is at the bottom of the image that it is what really matters.

Small, on the right side, you can see the Green elf, in the same costume worn by Willem Dafoe in the first movie of Spider-Man by Sam Raimi.

Look:

The Multiverse is in the air. #SpiderManWithoutBackToHome premieres on December 16 exclusively in theaters. pic.twitter.com/iOJeodtEUM — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) November 8, 2021

Still in the background of the image, the sand swirls, which indicate the already confirmed presence of the Sand Man, as well as the rays, related to Electro, which is also back.

Nonetheless, the information everyone wants to see still haven’t shown up: no Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a while.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release in late 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

Besides Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the bad guys Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

O Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home have debut scheduled for December 16, 2021.

