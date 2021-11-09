five-time champion explains how Vinicius Jr. became Real Madrid’s standout

In Edmílson’s view, Vinicius Jr. suffered at his start at Real Madrid for not having completed his training in the youth categories during Flamengo’s time

In an interview with Podpah, the former defender and midfielder Edmilson, five-time world champion with the Brazilian Team in 2002, commented the incredible evolution of the attacker Vinicius Jr. between 2018, when he arrived at the Real Madrid coming from Flamengo, is today.

In the view of the former player, “Malvadeza” suffered in his beginnings in Spanish football because he was promoted to professional too early, which prevented him from completing his training in the youth categories.

For Edmílson, the base is a “University“, and the player cannot “to form” before completing the “mandatory subjects“, such as submission and heading training.

“The big question is, at the base, you don’t have to compete to win, you have to compete to form. And, often, this is the biggest difficulty within the mentality of clubs in Brazil,” he pointed out.

“And what is competing to form? I always say that, when a boy enters the base at the age of 14 for his training, it is as if he entered university. So he has a number of years to graduate and become a football professional. But, often, he has to anticipate training, because at 18 he can already be in the professional field,” he explained.

“Everyone asks me: ‘Edmílson, why did you always arrive early at the base at São Paulo?’. It’s because, even though I’m a professional, I had to complete my required subjects, ie kicking, passing, heading training“he argued.

“Today, the boys reach the professional with 18, 19 years old and they don’t make the foundation, which was what they had to have done in the times of formation of the base“, analyzed.

“An example: Vinicius Jr., after nearly four years at Real Madrid, it’s only this year that he’s been standing out, finishing better. When he arrived from Flamengo, at the time he was the ‘laugher’ of the guys. Every day it was the cause of a crowd in the press there. They kept asking: ‘Is this the 50 million euro player?‘”, remembered.

“So, in training, you have to stop the ‘you have to beat Corinthians, Palmeiras’ thing, but focus on improving performance and learning. If you improve your performance with each game, the squad will appear and you will reach the most complete professional,” he concluded.





In the current season, Vinicius Jr. already has 9 goals and 5 assists in 16 matches for Real Madrid.