Flamengo draws with Chapecoense lantern in game with expulsions, Gabigol from ‘waiter’ and drops to 3rd

Flamengo stumbled again at the Brasileirão and saw his situation get even more complicated in the fight for the title of the competition

This Monday (8) the Flamengo did not come out of a tie with the flashlight of the brazilian Chapecoense. At the Arena Condá, in Chapecó, for the 30th round of the competition, the red-black it was 2 to 2 with Santa Catarina, and the result was not good in relation to the club’s intentions for the third championship.

Without some of his main players, among them goalkeeper Diego Alves, defender David Luiz and midfielder Diego – all mentioned by the outside for physical reasons -, coach Renato Gaúcho sent a team to the field with many changes.

The main one, the entry of the young João Gomes among the holders in midfield. The defense also had changes, with the entries of Matheuzinho and Ramon on the flanks, and even Gabriel Batista in goal.

And the first 45 minutes were breathtaking! There were four goals scored in the first stage alone, two for each side.

Flamengo was the one who opened the scoring, in the 26th minute, with Matheuzinho. The right-back made a good individual play, invaded the area and submitted to make it 1-0, and also scored his first as a professional for the red-black.

THE hat, however, wasted no time and, in just four minutes, turned the score around. The two goals came from the feet of striker Kaio Nunes, who swelled the net in the 31st and 35th minutes, respectively.

Despite the upset, the Cariocas had a very good response to the conceded goals and, in the 40th minute, they left everything the same with Michael. After receiving a sugary toss from Gabigol, the 19 shirt got rid of the defense and made the 2-2.

At the end of the first half, Gabigol was also booked for a complaint. At 47 minutes, the shirt 9 was released by Willian Arão, but the referee interrupted the move, marking an offside, and not allowing the play to proceed. The attacker would be free to score and was warned after complaining a lot about the fact that the referee did not let the move go on.

On his way back from the break, Kaio Nunes went from hero to villain. In just nine minutes, the forward took two yellow cards and was sent off at 13 minutes into the second half.

With one more on the field, Flamengo took over the match and began to hammer the home team’s defense.

Coach Renato Gaúcho also made many substitutions, taking out defenders and midfielders to put more forward on the field. However, not even so Flamengo managed to reach the winning goal.

At 44 minutes, Everton Ribeiro was sent off, after stepping on Alan Santos, and also left Flamengo with 10 in the field until the end.

In the end, neither team managed to puff up their nets in the second half, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gabigol during the match between Chapecoense x Flamengo, at Arena Condá, for the Brasileirão Alexandre Vidal/ Flamengo

Championship status

With the tie, Flamengo went to 54 points and saw their distance to the isolated leader Atlético-MG rise from nine to 11 points. In addition, Rubro-Negro lost one position and dropped to 3rd on the leaderboard, with Palmeiras taking the vice-leadership.

Chapecoense, on the other hand, is at the bottom of Brasileirão, now with 15 points added, and is heading towards the inevitable relegation in the competition.

The guy: Michael

The Flamengo shirt 19 was once again decisive for the Rio de Janeiro club and, even after his team took the turn, in the first half, he scored a beautiful goal that left everything the same again at Arena Condá. This was the 3rd goal in two games for the attacking midfielder for Fla.

It was bad: Kaio Nunes

Until the end of the first half, the Chapecoense forward was playing a perfect game, with two goals scored that even put Santa Catarina ahead on the scoreboard for a few minutes. On his way back from halftime, however, he took two yellow cards in virtually consecutive moves and was sent off, leaving his team with 10 on the field for the remainder of the final stage.

upcoming games

Flamengo returns to the field this Thursday (11), at 7 pm (GMT), at home against Bahia, by Brasileirão.

already the hat, comes into action next Sunday (14), at 7pm, again at home, against the Youth, also by Serie A.

Datasheet

Chapecoense 2 x 2 Flamengo

GOALS: Flamengo: Matheuzinho (26′) and Michael (41′); Chapecoense: Kaio Nunes (31′ and 35′)

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Ignácio and Busanello; Anderson Leite (Ezequiel), Moisés Ribeiro (Alan Santos), Denner Melz (Geuvânio) and Mike (Bruno Silva); Kaio Nunes and Henrique Almeida (Renê Júnior). Technician: Felipe Endres.

FLAMENGO: Gabriel Batista; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Viana and Ramon (Vitor Gabriel); Everton Ribeiro, Willian Arão, João Gomes (Vitinho) and Michael; Gabigol and Bruno Henrique. Technician: Renato Gaucho