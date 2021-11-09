Flamengo is fined R$ 50 thousand for homophobic singing by the fans

Flamengo was fined R$50,000 by the 1st Disciplinary Commission of the STJD because of a homophobic chant by their fans in Maracanã. The case took place on September 15, in a game for the Copa do Brasil. The match was the first with an audience at the stadium since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. Appeal could be made, but Flamengo preferred to give up the right.

During Flamengo’s match against Grêmio, at Maracanã, in the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the club’s fans who were in the stands sang a homophobic song in provocation to their opponents. The case was not reported in the summary, but it had repercussions on social networks. The Collective of Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQ sent a notice of infringement to the STJD prosecutor, who filed a complaint.

The prosecutor asked for a series of penalties for Flamengo, including that the cube’s match against Athletico-PR, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, be suspended. However, it happened before the assessment of the case, and Flamengo was eliminated. With that, the prosecution requested the exclusion of rubro-negro from the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The case went to trial this Monday at the 1st Disciplinary Commission of the STJD. The prosecution, in addition to denouncing Flamengo, also involved the arbitration quartet, the CBF inspector and the match delegate for failing to report the case in the summary. All of them gave testimony and claimed that they did not hear the song of the match and that they only became aware of the case after being notified of the case. And they stressed that Grêmio did not make any complaints.

Flamengo’s defense condemned the song sung by its fans, but asked that the article in which the club was framed be modified. In the defense’s view, Flamengo falls under article 191 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which deals with failing to comply with legal resolutions (there is a recommendation that, when there is homophobia in the stadium from the stands, the referee must be warned to take the appropriate measures, which can even paralyze the game). And not 243-G, which regulates discriminatory acts related to prejudice, including sexual.

The rapporteur of the case, auditor Roman Rocha, opened his vote wishing everyone good afternoon. He asserting that he classifies the act as “hateful”, “regrettable” and “inconceivable”. He was against the Flamengo defense’s request to modify the article, but considered that the appropriate penalty, according to the CBJD, is the application of a fine because the fans are not linked to the association. He suggested paying R$80,000 — the maximum for this case is R$100,000. On the other defendants (referees, inspector and match delegate), he acquitted them.

— It is impressive how cases of homophobia have been repeated with frightening frequency on Brazilian lawns and the Sports Justice cannot be negligent. Here, severe penalties must be applied and hoping it will serve as an example so that these conducts do not occur anymore – said the rapporteur.

The other auditors agree with the rapporteur’s vote, with only divergence as to the value of the penalty. Auditor Sérgio Furtado Coelho suggested reducing the fine to R$20,000. Miguel Cançado, on the other hand, suggested R$ 50 thousand. The president of the Court, Alcino Guedes, also suggested R$ 50 thousand “in honor of Flamengo’s confession”.

– We have other episodes similar to these also to present to the court. We do not want to punish club A or B, we want LGBTphobia to stop being a rule in football – said Ona Ruda, president of Coletivo Canarinhos.

Flamengo and the prosecution agreed not to pursue the process. A deal will be published in the coming days.