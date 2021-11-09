Flamengo is fined R$50,000 for homophobic screams from fans at Maracanã

Flamengo was punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), on the afternoon of this Monday (8), for homophobic chants by Flamengo fans present at Maracanã in the match against Grêmio, on September 15, for the Copa do Brasil. As punishment, Rubro-Negro was fined R$ 50 thousand.

The STJD Prosecutor’s Office asked for Flamengo’s exclusion from the 2022 Copa do Brasil, but the trial ended only with financial punishment. Referee Rodolpho Toski Marques and the assistants claimed not to have heard the corners. The referees and the match delegate were acquitted.

The denunciation took place after the Coletivo de Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQ+ presented a notice of infraction to the STJD with images showing red and black fans uttering insults in a homophobic manner. Onã Rudá, founder of Canarinhos LGBTQ+ and representative of the collective at the trial, commented on the case.

“Today is an achievement, but we hope to be able to take more steps in order to combat this type of violence inside the stadium.”

“We consider it an important decision by the STJD, it is an important step. It is the first time that a first division club is punished within the STJD. But we are also looking to go deeper. We are going to launch the yearbook of the LGBTphobia Observatory in football in the coming months. And this should be a very complete document with the football x-ray, with the clubs’ positioning on important dates, good practices, cases and events of lgbtphobia, among others”, concluded Onã Rudá.