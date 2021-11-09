Flamengo: Renato makes a ‘promise’ that will cheer the crowd for the Libertadores final: ‘We will be 100%’

Rubro-Negro’s coach admitted that the team is owing on the field, but that there will be an improvement for the decision on November 27, against Palmeiras

This Monday (8) the Flamengo tied for 2 to 2 with the flashlight of brazilian Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, for round 30, and saw his situation in the fight for the three-time championship of the competition become even more difficult. After the match, however, coach Renato Gaúcho tried to reassure fans for another decision: of the Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees, on the next 27th.

During a press conference, the coach of the red-black talked about the current moment of his team, which has had some setbacks in recent games. Renato acknowledged that the team is lacking on the field, but guaranteed that, for the decision in Montevideo, the team will be 100%.

“Not everyone will play well, of course we owe a lot, but we’ll improve. You can be sure that for the 27th it’s an atypical game, 90 minutes, it’s a final. It’ll be a totally different Flamengo. It’s no use staying. talking here that we are having a lot of wear and tear playing for three days, they’ll say it’s another excuse, but that’s the reality. The wear is very high, we don’t have time to train, we change some pieces just because the players are exhausted, at their limit,” he began by saying.

“Today, two players shouldn’t even have played because they’re at their limit, and we’re risking, suddenly, even losing one of them for the 27th. There are a lot of right-thinking heads in here, who are smart, let’s see what it is better. But the fans can rest assured, by the 27th we will be 100% in the physical and technical part for the decision”, he concluded.

With the result of this second for the Brazilian, Flamengo was 54 points, fell to 3rd in the table, losing the vice-leadership to the palm trees, and even saw his distance to the isolated leader Atlético-MG go up to 11 points.

Now, the cariocas return to the field this Thursday (11), at 7 pm, for a commitment against the Bahia, in Maracanã, by round 31.