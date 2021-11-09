Flamengo sees the chance of the Brazilian title drop to 1.3% after a draw with Chapecoense; Atlético-MG shoots

Flamengo’s 2-2 draw against Chapecoense, this Monday, at Arena Condá, reduced the chances of winning the Brazilian Championship. The rubro-negro is still a candidate, but now third in the Brazilian Championship, he sees Palmeiras as the competitor in the best condition to challenge the wildly favorite Atlético-MG.

According to the calculations made by Professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Flamengo has a 1.3% chance of being Brazilian champion in 2021. The number is lower than the last one round, when Renato Gaúcho’s team had a 4.2% chance of winning the title.

On the other hand, Atlético-MG’s chances are still high — 96.6%, even more after the victory over América-MG by 1-0, at Mineirão, last Sunday. Before, the number was 93.3%.

The now second-placed Palmeiras has a 2.0% chance of being champion, while the other teams have only remote chances.

With the result, Flamengo is third with 54 points, 11 less than the leader Atlético-MG.

