Flamengo’s director charges Gaciba about controversies at play against Chapecoense and shoots: ‘It’s a crime’

Bruno Spindel came out of the tie between Chapecoense and Flamengo in a scolding with the referee and charged Leonardo Gaciba for clarification

Flamengo and Chapecoense were tied 2-2 on Monday night (8) at Arena Condá by Brazilian championship, complicating the Rubro-Negro in the dispute for the title.

Also during the match, in an interview with the channel Flazoeiro, the rubro-negro leader Bruno Spindel criticized the arbitration on account of bids still in the first stage and demanded clarifications from Leonardo Gaciba.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the repercussion, with analysis and interviews, of Chapecoense x Flamengo on the Passes Line this Monday, at 9:55 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

“It is a crime what arbitration is doing with Flamengo. I cannot understand the position of the CBF. What happened here at Arena Condá is criminal”, said the irritated leader.

“Penalty, goalkeeper’s expulsion in Gabi’s move and Gabi was not offside, the flag and the referee were wrong in not letting the game continue. Criminal! Gaciba, I want to see you talk about these moves”, he concluded.

Still with a game in hand in the table, Fla is in third place, with 54 points won, 11 less than the leader Atlético-MG.