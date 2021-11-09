Fly Link, from Uberlndia, gives up on lot won at 5G auction – Economy

Tringulo Mineiro company will have to pay R$90 thousand with waiver (photo: Disclosure/Anatel) The Uberlndia company Fly Link presented the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) with a request to give up the lot it had won during the 5G Auction on November 5th. The justification was not having bought other lots that “would complement its business model”. Fly Link was the winner of lot H-42 with a proposal of BRL 900 thousand and under the terms of the bid notice, the waiver of the bidder’s participation in any of the lots implies the execution of the guarantee of maintenance of the proposal and application of a fine 10% of the price offered in your winning Proposal.



According to the company, the aforementioned proposal was prepared “considering a context in which Fly Link would be the winner in the other lots in which it competed. As this did not happen, it becomes impossible to develop a business plan contemplating only batch H-42, as the referred batch refers to an incipient technology and with a still very restricted market”.



In the press release, Fly Link also says that there is an expectation that next year there will be a new 5G auction, and if that happens, the company will analyze the frequencies that will be offered by Anatel, and, eventually, be able to participate in the new event .



According to the Telecommunications Agency, considering that there was no additional proposal for Lot H-42, it will be considered desert.