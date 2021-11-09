Fly Link gives up 5G batch, loses mobile operator status and receives fine from Anatel

GONÇALVES (MG) — The 5G auction registered the first withdrawal of a company in the operation of the technology in the country. This is Fly Link.

After acquiring, last Friday (5), a regional license in the 26 gigahertz (GHz) band, with a single bid of R$ 900 thousand, the internet provider withdrew from the purchase of lot H42.

On the second day of the auction, the company, headquartered in Uberlândia (MG), won the possibility of operating in mobile telephony in the country with the purchase of the lot, status lost after giving up.

At the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) event, five other fixed broadband providers won the same right as Fly Link after acquiring lots of 5G, such as Winity, Brisanet, 5G Sul Consortium, Cloud2U and Neko.

Fly Link said, through a note, that an external investor, whose name was not disclosed, would be responsible for guaranteeing part of the investments.

The agreement, according to the company, did not go ahead because Fly Link could not buy lots considered more strategic. “Since this did not happen, it is impracticable to develop a business plan contemplating only batch H42, as this batch refers to an incipient technology and with a still restricted market”, stated Fly Link on Monday night (8th). ).

The 26 GHz band was the one that presented the greatest “desert” of proposals, a fact already expected by Anatel itself. At a press conference at the end of the auction, last Friday, Abraão Balbino, president of the 5G Auction Bidding Commission, said that the banner attracted few bidders because it refers to an exploratory initiative.

“We made a lot of spectrum available to see how far we were going. Obviously there are uncertainties and I understand that this causes a little lower desire in this band than in others”, explained Balbino, at the time.

Lot H42 would give Fly Link a license to explore 5G in cities in the Triângulo Mineiro and in parts of the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo.

Traffic ticket

Anatel said, through a statement, that Fly Link informed the lack of interest in the 5G license acquired for not having bought “other lots that would complement its business model”.

The agency highlighted that the bid notice stipulates the imposition of a 10% fine on the price offered in the winning bid by Fly Link.

“Given that there was no additional proposal for lot H42, the same desert is considered,” stated Anatel.

The status of “desert” lot to the H42 is because Fly Link had acquired it in a single bid, not giving the possibility to call the second place in the dispute. In this case, the license must be offered in a new bidding process.

Anatel did not inform whether Fly Link, after giving up, will be banned from future bids for 5G. The Minas Gerais internet provider said that it does not rule out the possibility of competing in a new technology event.

5G Auction

The market bought around 85% of the licenses to use the radio frequency bands in Anatel’s 5G auction.

The result of the event was classified by the agency as the largest in Latin America and the second in Brazil (only behind the pre-salt).

The auction ended with a total economic value of R$46.79 billion. To extol the accomplished deals, Minister Fábio Faria, of Communications, compared the offers received by 5G to values ​​from other auctions.

But without a detail: the numbers were not corrected for inflation. “The auction for 3G was R$7 billion, 4G, R$12 billion, and the privatization of Telebras, R$22 billion. All together, they don’t make it to the 5G auction”, said Faria.

The average premium (additional to the minimum required in the notice) on the minimum ranges offered reached 218%, an index considered to be a success for the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Faria also told journalists that the event offered R$ 42 billion for sale and raised R$ 46.79 billion, a premium of almost R$ 5 billion. “Something around R$ 7 billion or R$ 8 billion may be sold soon,” said the incumbent, referring to the leftover spectrum that did not attract interested parties in this edition of the auction.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related