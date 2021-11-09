flying bike gets first prototype for testing in Japan

The idea of ​​a flying motorcycle passing through the city’s airways, as in science fiction, may be closer to becoming reality. Japanese startup ALI Technologies presented its first functional motorcycle prototype, initially called a hoverbike. The model took off on a racing circuit near Tokyo.

In development since 2017, the hoverbike was named XTurismo and hits the market in the second half of 2022 – in other words, in a year. However, whoever wants to bet on the technology will have to spend around US$ 700 thousand, something like R$ 3.93 million.

The flying bike is electric and has a vertical takeoff and landing, as well as a 40-minute autonomy. In addition, it can reach a maximum speed of 100 km/h, according to official data.

ALI/Disclosure

Structure

The prototype weighs about 300 kg and has six propellers, which are powered by seven electric motors. In operation, the flying motorcycle resembles a drone, but with a height close to the ground. In dimensions, the hoverbike is almost the size of a compact car, 3.70 meters long, 2.40 meters wide and 1.50 meters high.

ALI Technologies’ main investors are Mitsubishi Electric and Kyocera, which gives greater credibility to the prototype. In addition to XTurismo, other companies are investing in flying vehicle projectors, such as, for example, embraer (see below), the General Motors, and the Hyundai, which develops a flying car with the Uber.