For the 1st time, the state of SP has a day without any deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

Burials dig graves in the cemetery of Vila Formosa, São Paulo, amid the Covid-19 pandemic (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)



GONÇALVES (MG) – For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the state of São Paulo did not record any deaths from Covid-19 this Monday (8), according to the São Paulo government. In the last few hours, 359 new coronavirus infections and no deaths were reported among the 645 municipalities in São Paulo.

The Health Department of João Doria’s management (PSDB) considers that, on Mondays, notifications about Covid-19 are usually much smaller because municipalities work, on weekends, on duty, with their teams more reduced.

However, since the first death by coronavirus recorded in the state in March 2020, the fact that notifications were zeroed for deaths by Covid-19 had not yet happened.

The state of São Paulo has, so far, 4,413,241 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of deaths is 152,527.

Among the confirmed cases, 4,242,148 had the disease and are now recovered, and 456,344 were hospitalized and discharged.

There are 3,011 hospitalized patients, 1,375 in intensive care units and 1,636 in the ward. The occupancy rate of ICU beds in the state today is 24.5% and, in Greater São Paulo, it is 31.3%.

Almost 90% of the adult population residing in the state has completed the coronavirus vaccination schedule.

