Foreign investors flee Brazil amid fiscal uncertainties – News

Brazil’s participation in foreign investors’ portfolios reached an all-time low due to a combination of greater risk aversion, expectations of higher interest rates in the US (which should drain resources from emerging countries) and concerns about the worsening fiscal crisis in Brazil. for the attempt to “stick” the spending ceiling. Considering the funds dedicated to emerging markets, the country currently has a 5.1% share – at its height, in 2011, this share was 16.4%.

In global funds, which buy shares around the world, Brazil’s share is 0.23%, compared to a share that reached 1.94% at the end of 2009, according to a report by BTG Pactual. In funds dedicated to Latin America, Brazil is not in the worst historical exposure. Today, it is at 60.36%, the lowest level since 2019, but above the 2015 floor (43.1%).

After an escape of US$ 51.2 billion through the financial channel in 2020 – fixed income and shares –, data from the Central Bank show that this year there has been a recovery in foreign investments, but in a timid way. In the year, through October, the total is US$ 1.8 billion.

“This is explained by a confluence of domestic and international factors, in the face of an increase in interest rates,” says Rachel de Sá, head of economics at brokerage Rico. She reminds that it is common, in times of very low interest, the expansion of higher risk investments. That scenario has now changed. “With that, it starts to have a redirect.”

For analyst Paloma Brum, from Toro Investimentos, the internal scenario has helped to drive away investors. “Breaking the spending ceiling rule was not well evaluated. One of the readings is that, if [o governo] breaks one rule, it can happen to others.”

severe crisis

Concerns about the pace of economic activity growth in 2022, with rising inflation and the increase in public debt are not exclusive to Brazil when considering the situation in other emerging countries. But the intensity of these problems seems to do more damage here than elsewhere, analysts argue.

Due to these factors, the chief economist for emerging countries at the British consultancy Capital Economics, William Jackson, says that the confidence of international investors is reduced amidst an already negative scenario: the rise in inflation led the Central Bank to raise interest rates on aggressively, with a direct impact on GDP, and the perspective is that these interest rates will have to rise even more if the move in the spending ceiling comes out of the paper.

Brazil’s fiscal deterioration, by the way, is already leading investors in New York to question the government’s ability to honor the public debt, according to Cassiana Fernandez, an economist for Brazil at the American bank JPMorgan.

“For the first time in a few years, we are once again having to answer questions about debt solvency in Brazil,” she said at a recent Anbima event. The reflection of this fear is the lesser willingness to contribute resources here, especially in an environment of great lack of predictability about government policies.

Proof of this scenario came with JPMorgan’s survey of global investors that shows enthusiasm for Latin America at the lowest level in the time series. “Brazil ends up leading a little this concern with Latin America,” said Cassiana, noting that this occurs at a time when European and American investors are more averse to emerging risks and more focused on their countries.

China

Another point that explains the fact that Brazil has an increasingly diminished presence in the portfolio of global funds is the growing participation of Chinese assets in the portfolios, remind experts. With that, proportionally, the Brazilian slice in total ends up getting smaller.

The coordinator of the Finance Studies Center at FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), William Eid, explains that the growth in the Asian region ends up translating into higher returns for investors.

On the domestic side, local risks increased even more, against the backdrop of the absence of reforms – a financial market mantra – and the fiscal problems, which were accentuated in Brazil with the articulation led by the government itself to change the spending ceiling . “The world has better alternatives. Many emerging countries are in a better situation than Brazil”, he comments.

In this environment of domestic deterioration, even the BC’s decision to accelerate the pace of Selic increase – the expectation is that the basic interest rate will reach double digits by the beginning of 2022 – is viewed with suspicion by investors, according to analysts Alexandra Bechtel and Melanie Fischinger, from the German Commerzbank.

In theory, higher interest rates should attract foreign capital in search of a high return. However, they note that the political turmoil in Brasilia, combined with the prospect of low growth, translates into a lack of predictability.