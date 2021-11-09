‘Forgive me’ · TV News

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will have a chance to get rid of the guilt that almost made him end his own life in the last chapters of Genesis. The shepherd will burst into tears and fall to his knees when he finds himself again in front of Joseph (Juliano Laham). “Forgive me for not protecting you”, the Hebrew will plead in the final stretch of Record’s biblical novel.

The Israelite left Canaan behind because he was not able to live with the lie that his brother had been devoured by a wild beast. He also immersed himself in alcohol to fill the void and forget about the day he proposed to family members that they sell Israel’s favorite son (Petrônio Gontijo) as a slave.

Thiago Rodrigues’ character will see tragedy repeat itself in the scenes that will be shown next Friday (12) as he falls like a duckling on a plane of Joseph. The governor-general of Egypt will serve a feast to the brothers, who will not yet have recognized him, and will hide a silver cup in the belongings of Benjamin (Marcus Bessa).

“The man in whose hand my cup was found, he will be my servant. The others can return in peace to their land and to their father”, will announce the right-hand man of Sheshi (Fernando Pavão).

Desperate, Judah will show that he learned from error and will not allow Israel to lose another heir:

Please, I ask that you understand. If I went back without him, my father would die instantly, and I couldn’t be responsible for that. I was only able to bring the boy here because I promised him I would take his son back. Let me take his place as his slave, but don’t make me go back to see my father die of grief.

Joseph reveals himself to the brothers

The protagonist played by Juliano Laham, finally, will reveal himself when he realizes that his relatives have learned their lesson. “It’s me, Joseph. Is my father really alive?” the Israelite will say, amidst the general shock. “Come, come closer. I am the brother you sold to Egypt,” he will add.

Tears will run down the face of Judah, who will need to be supported as he is overcome with emotion. “It’s really you! Forgive me, José! Forgive me. Forgive me for not having protected”, will beg the character played by Thiago Rodrigues in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

