Former Flamengo player opens the game about rumor of return for 2022 | Flamengo

Former Flamengo player opens the game about rumor of return for 2022

Rio – Midfielder Alan Patrick, currently at Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, was asked by the “GE” portal about his possible return to Flamengo. On the other hand, the player denied that his representatives had any contact with the red-black board.

“I would like to make it clear that I am very happy here at Shakhtar. Everyone knows the affection I have for Flamengo, but I am focused and determined to help our club win more titles. about a possible transfer”, said midfielder Alan Patrick in an interview with the portal “GE”.

Alan Patrick’s contract with Shakhtar Donetsk ends at the end of 2022. Therefore, the player will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club in the middle of the next season. However, given good performances by the Ukrainian club and guaranteed ownership, the athlete must renew the bond.