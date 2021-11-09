Former governor of Goiás, Iris Rezende dies at the age of 87

Former governor of Goiás and former mayor of Goiânia, 87 years old, died around midnight this Tuesday (8), in São Paulo, after spending more than three months in hospital. Information is from g1.

Rezende was hospitalized to recover from a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) he suffered in August, in the capital of Goiás. His body will be veiled in the Palácio das Esmeraldas, the official seat of the government.

Iris was hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo. In a statement, his staff informed that he had undergone an intubation to treat a serious infection last Saturday (6), but his health condition deteriorated.

The former governor was hospitalized on Aug. 6 after experiencing severe headaches. On the same day, he had to undergo surgery to contain a hemorrhage.

He was even intubated after the procedure and, four days later, he returned to breathing spontaneously. Days later, he went to his room and the medical report of August 19 indicated that he had “good neurological evolution” so far.

However, on the 21st of the same month, Iris had a seizure and cardiac arrhythmia and had to go back to the ICU and be intubated again.

The former governor retired from his political career in December 2020, when he ended his fourth term as mayor of Goiânia.

