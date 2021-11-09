Fortaleza wins three players return to face São Paulo at Castelão

After facing Corinthians with five absences, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda earns the return of three important players. After being suspended, defensive midfielders Éderson and Matheus Jussa and defender Titi are once again available to the Tricolor coach to face São Paulo this Wednesday, 10th, at Castelão, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

The other two casualties must remain out of combat. For three games, coach Vojvoda has been without Lucas Crispim and Yago Pikachu, both injured. During this period, the Lion did not win any game.

>>> “We didn’t play a balanced game”, says Vojvoda after Fortaleza defeat

Crispim has a left thigh adductor injury. Pikachu, on the other hand, has clavicular dislocation in the left shoulder. The club did not disclose the expected return of the athletes.

With the support of the fans, Fortaleza is trying to recover in Serie A after two straight defeats away from home to América-MG and Corinthians, the latter having just one point less than Cearenses in the table. São Paulo is also looking to come back after suffering the setback to Bahia, in Salvador.

The duel between Fortaleza and São Paulo marks the reunion between Rogério Ceni and the Pici club. It will be the third time that the coach will face Tricolor Ceará. In the two previous duels, when he commanded Flamengo, he won one and drew the other.

Ceni is one of the greatest coaches in the history of Fortaleza. Under the command of the former goalkeeper, Leão was champion of Serie B 2018, twice champion of Ceará (2019 and 2020) and of the Copa do Nordeste (2019), in addition to the victorious campaign in Serie A 2019, when the team won a spot for the South -American.

