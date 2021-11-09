Fortnite removes Travis Scott’s emote after Astroworld tragedy

Following a community petition, Epic Games removed Fortnite rapper Travis Scott’s “Out West” gesture following tragedy at the Astroworld show in Texas last Friday (5). At least eight people were trampled to death and 300 were injured when a crowd of fans surged onto the stage at the artist’s performance.

Eight people are trampled to death in a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld festival ➡ The ages of victims vary between 14 and 27 years and are generally high school and university students

According to Variety magazine, the rapper stopped his performance several times to ask the security guards to help the fans. Videos circulated on the internet showed teenagers and children wearing the T-shirt of the Fortnite accompanied by parents and friends in the same incident.

In little family time, fans and players from all over the world started calling for the removal of the artist from the Battle royale.

“Dear Fortnite, how do I get Travis Scott’s skin back?”

"Dear Fortnite, how do I get Travis Scott's skin back?"

“They’re asking ‘why was a 10-year-old kid getting hurt at a Travis Scott show.’ Are you guys sleeping? He sells directly to KIDS. For example: Fortnite + McDonald’s first major celebrity collaboration (don’t you remember that did the kids go crazy about it?) #AstroWorld #astroworldfest”

The developer posted a tweet on its official account, announcing the withdrawal of emotes, which was part of the Festival of the Crack “astronomical“in 2020.

The developer posted a tweet on its official account, announcing the withdrawal of emotes

According to the Trylie portal, Travis Scott proposed to cover the funeral costs of the victims of the Astroworld Festival. In addition, the rapper joined BetterHelp, a support organization to provide free individual therapy to survivors and victims’ families.

