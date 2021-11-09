Forza Horizon 5 already has 1 million players and best rating of the year

Forza Horizon 5 It hasn’t even been released on the Game Pass yet (it arrives this Tuesday, the 9th) but it’s already doing great. Its Premium version came out early on Friday (5) and, on Sunday, the servers were already registering more than 1 million players. Everything indicates that it will be a monstrous hit for Microsoft.

By way of comparison, Resident Evil Village, released in May, it took two months to sell 4.5 million copies. Monster Hunter Rise, March, took seven months to sell 7.5 million units.

And the game is also a huge success in the opinion of experts. Reviews were consolidated over the weekend and the review aggregator site Metacritic set the average score of 91 points – the highest of any game in 2021. Fans were equally generous, with a rating of 8.7 as of over 500 ratings.

In OpenCritic, which does a similar service, the value is even higher: 92 points.

Our review was also extremely complimentary. Check this link. And, below, see our gameplay with the first 10 minutes of the game:

