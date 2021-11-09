Forza Horizon 5: See what’s new, gameplay and racing game requirements | racing games

Forza Horizon 5 is the newest racing game from Microsoft that comes exclusively to Xbox and PC. The game features disputes in some of the most beautiful locations in Mexico and has hundreds of cars, challenges and new accessibility features that promise to make fun for all possible. The title developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC for R$ 249.90, but it can also be played via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming if the user has it. an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Check out more details of the game below and its minimum and recommended requirements to run on PC.

1 of 2 Forza Horizon 5 brings stunning landscapes of Mexico with many different biomes, from jungles to beaches and even volcanoes — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store Forza Horizon 5 brings stunning landscapes of Mexico with many different biomes, from jungles to beaches and even volcanoes — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

The new game in the series features a large open world based in Mexico, with a wide variety of biomes and weather conditions. Forza 5’s map is the largest yet in the franchise, with jungles, beaches, mountains, snowy areas, temples and even an active volcano. The game uses real geographic data to recreate some of the main regions of the North American country. It’s the same technology used by the Microsoft Flight Simulator series, allowing you to portray places like the Sonoran Desert and the Yucatan rainforest.

The story will also allow players to create their own character to drive cars in different events. During the game there are short stories and missions with certain characters whose personalities are deeper, as with the local culture. There’s a quest, for example, where Alejandra, whom you meet in the campaign, asks for help restoring her grandfather’s Beetle. During the task the user learns the name given to cars of the type in Mexico: Vocho.

2 of 2 Forza Horizon 5 features short stories with its characters that further explore their personalities and Mexican culture — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store Forza Horizon 5 features short stories with its characters that further explore their personalities and Mexican culture — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

One of the great new features of Forza 5 is the presence of accessibility features, which promise to facilitate fun for players with special needs. The game has visual modifications such as high contrast mode, color blindness filters, in addition to customizing subtitles, menu, font size and text narration (both text-to-speech and voice-to-text).

There’s even support for major modifications, such as disabling background movement, reducing overall game speed, and a “Tourist” difficulty mode in which it’s easy to outrun other competitors. The game also has Xbox Adaptive Controller support. Another feature that comes to the title is the presence of a sign language interpreter, but, at first, Xbox did not detail whether there will be an option for Libras, for Brazilian users.