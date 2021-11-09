Four STF ministers vote to suspend “secret budget” amendments

The Federal Supreme Court (Photo: Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil)

SAO PAULO – Four justices of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted to maintain the injunction, granted by Justice Rosa Weber, which determined the full and immediate suspension of the execution of the resources of the so-called “rapporteur’s amendments” related to the 2021 budget.

The case is being analyzed by the plenary in a virtual session since 12:01 am this Tuesday (9), and is expected to close until 23:59 on Wednesday (10).

The ministers followed the position of the rapporteur Carmen Lucia, Luis Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin.

The votes of ministers Luiz Fux, president of the court, Gilmar Mendes, Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes and Kassio Nunes Marques are still missing.

In the provisional decision, Rosa Weber determined that the documents that supported the distribution of resources from these amendments (identified by the rubric “RP9” and which became popularly known as “secret budget”) in the 2020 and 2021 budget pieces be made public.

The injunction also established that measures be adopted so that all demands from parliamentarians aimed at distributing amendments by the general budget rapporteur, regardless of the modality of application, are registered on a centralized electronic platform, maintained by the central body of the Planning and Budget System Federal, in accordance with the constitutional principles of publicity and transparency.

The decision was taken in response to three Allegations of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept (ADPF), filed in the Federal Supreme Court by the Citizenship (ADPF 850), PSB (ADPF 851) and PSOL (ADPF 854) parties. The parties claim that there is a “scheme set up by the federal government” to increase their political base of support in the National Congress, involving a combined action between the general rapporteur of the budget and the head of the Executive Branch.

In the preliminary injunction, Rosa Weber noted that the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), when judging the accounts of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for 2020, found a significant increase in the number of amendments presented by the budget rapporteur (523%) and in the amount of earmarked allocations (379%) without observing any parameters of equity or efficiency in the election of bodies and entities benefiting from the allocated resources.

The reporter also noted that the accounting body also found the inexistence of objective criteria, guided by the principles of legality, impersonality, morality, publicity and efficiency for the allocation of resources, in addition to the commitment of the transparency regime, by the absence of accountability instruments on the General Rapporteur’s amendments.

For the magistrate, the data pointed out by the TCU reveal the systematic disregard of the National Congress and the central bodies of the Budget and Financial Administration System of the Federal Government with the guiding principles of the performance of the public administration, with the guidelines of governance, internal control and the transparency of government actions and active social participation in promoting the efficiency of public management and fighting corruption.

“The discovery that a significant portion of the Federal Union’s budget is being offered to a group of congressmen through arbitrary distribution established between political coalitions is perplexing,” he said.

For the reporter, it is incompatible with the republican form and the democratic regime the validation of institutional practices by public bodies and entities that promote the unjustified secrecy of acts pertaining to the collection of revenues, the effecting of expenses and the allocation of financial resources, ” with obvious prejudice to the access of the population in general and social control entities to the means and instruments necessary for the monitoring and inspection of the State’s financial management”.

The controversial rapporteur’s amendments

The “secret budget” is how it became known as a modality of budget amendments destined to indications made by the rapporteur of the matter in the National Congress.

A series of reports published by the newspaper The State of São Paulo showed that such instrument started to be used by the federal government as a bargaining mechanism with federal deputies and senators in exchange for support to matters of interest to the parliament.

Unlike individual amendments by parliamentarians, which follow specific criteria and are divided in a balanced and mandatory manner, this provision does not comply with defined regulations and has been used to unequally benefit some parliamentarians ‒ especially those more aligned with government agendas, which generated allegations of alleged vote-buying.

The judgment has influenced the discussion of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/2021) in the Chamber of Deputies, considered by the federal government as fundamental to enable the payment of the “Auxílio Brasil” in a “charged” version, with transfers of at least R$ 400.00 to 17 million families by December 2022.

