France: Catholic Church to sell assets to compensate victims of pedophilia – News

The French bishops will sell “goods” from their dioceses or resort to loans to compensate victims of pedophilia within the Church, thus discarding the use of donations from the faithful – declared the president of the Episcopal Conference, Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, on Monday. fair (8).

The prelates pledged to “nourish” the victims’ compensation fund, “by getting rid of the real estate of the Episcopal Conference of France and the dioceses”, promised De Moulins-Beaufort.

At the end of their annual meeting at the Marian pilgrimage center in Lourdes, southern France, the diocesan authorities also decided “to make a loan to anticipate needs,” he added.

Announced at a press conference after the meeting, this measure responds to one of the proposals of the independent commission that estimated at more than 216,000 the number of cases of sexual assault against minors committed by religious, or priests, since 1950.

Another decision adopted is to instruct French jurist Marie Derain de Vaucresson, a former defender of minors, to form an independent national body for recognition and reparation. This body will be responsible for instructing the actions.

“Institutional responsibility”

On Friday, the French bishops recognized the “institutional responsibility” of the Church and the “systemic dimension” of these attacks, in line with what was proposed by the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase).

Among its 45 recommendations, Ciase asked the Church, in October, to recognize its “systemic”, social and civil responsibility in the facts and to implement mechanisms for recognizing victims, such as public ceremonies, masses or memorials.

The commission requested that donations from the faithful be discarded as a source of funds to finance compensation to victims. Instead, he proposed that the values ​​come “from the heritage of the aggressors and the Church of France”, an issue also raised by the bishops last week.

Although the objective is to compensate victims with Church property, or with loans, an official of the Episcopal Conference said at the press conference that the faithful who want to make donations will not be prevented from doing so.