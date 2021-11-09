French climbers’ bodies are found after avalanche on Everest

posted on 11/8/2021 8:30 AM



(credit: Kailash Helicopter Services / AFP)

The bodies of three French climbers who disappeared on October 26 after an avalanche in the Everest region of Nepal were found – Nepalese police told AFP on Monday (8).

“The professional rescue team transported the bodies of the three missing French climbers to Lukla (southeast Nepal),” said Solukhumbu District Police Inspector and Spokesperson Rishi Raj Dhakal.

“The police station fulfilled all the legal procedures it has to do here,” continued the inspector.

“The bodies will now be transferred to Kathmandu for necropsy,” he added.

The bodies were found “more or less near the same area where the searches were carried out” of the three young French climbers, the police officer said earlier in the morning.

The head of the rescue team, Ang Norbu Sherpa, said that “three bodies were taken, from the area near the slope of the north face of the Mingmo Eiger, to Lukla”. He declined to confirm that it was the French climbers, as he was not “authorized” to do so.

After two days of interruption, search operations resumed on Friday (5) to find Louis Pachoud, Gabriel Miloche and Thomas Arfi, missing after an avalanche during their ascent of the north face of the Mingbo Eiger, at an altitude of 6,070 meters. .