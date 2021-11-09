Friends since the age of five, Caio and Negrucci are looking to win the Brazil U-17 Cup in São Paulo | São Paulo

The São Paulo U-17 will take the field this Tuesday, at 19:00 (GMT), in Morumbi, for the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil in the category, against Flamengo. And two characters will live a special moment, much for the friendship they carry.

Forward Caio and defender Felipe Negrucci, two of the main highlights of this team, know each other a lot before arriving in São Paulo. Born in Limeira, in the interior of the state, the boys became friends when they were five years old.

The friendship made their destinies intertwined and they began to walk together in their careers.

At the age of 10, they trained at Negrucci’s father’s soccer school in Limeira. The friends, then, were taken to tests in the youth categories of São Paulo and since then they have not come out. (see picture above).

– Caio is a great player and above all a special person. We’ve known each other since we were little, we played together in other opportunities. So it’s really cool to keep our history together in São Paulo and I hope we can continue winning titles with this shirt and being very happy – said Negrucci.

– We arrived in São Paulo together at the age of 10, we were champions and today we follow this partnership on and off the field. He is a great friend I have in my life and in football – added Caio.

Caio and Negrucci started their trajectory in São Paulo in 2015, in the under-11 category. In the following years, where one was, the other was also company. And it’s like that until today.

Even at 17, the pair is used by coach Alex in the under-20. Caio has even been a regular in the category in the absence of Juan, who was injured. In the final phase of the Brasileirão he has stood out.

Negrucci, in turn, finds a bigger dispute in the under-20 defense, but even so has entered the second half of important and decisive matches.

– Thank God we are managing to make a great season. I’m happy with the opportunities I’ve been getting at both the U-17 and U-20. So it’s about continuing to do my job well with the whole team, continuing to evolve more and more and seeking the goals that are always titles – commented the defender.

This Tuesday, the boys are two of the main hopes of the team due to the experience they gained this season with the changes in divisions.

They are now trying to win the bi-championship of the Brazil U-17 Cup to crown this closing of the cycle in the category. Due to their age, next year they will only be able to defend the under-20.

– Playing at Morumbi wearing the São Paulo shirt is always a dream come true. We have this opportunity, in another decision and we are going to pursue our goal, which is the title. It’s the first game, we know the importance of achieving a good result and we’re going hard in pursuit of it – analyzed Caio.

This Tuesday’s final will have free entry, with a limit of six thousand fans – in addition to another 100 visitors.

As in professional team games, fans will have to prove full vaccination against Covid-19 (two doses or a single dose). Anyone who has taken just one dose will have to submit PCR (up to 48 hours before the match) or antigen tests (24 hours before the match). The use of a mask will be mandatory.

Champion of the competition in 2013 and 2020, São Paulo reached the decision after beating Grêmio Santo Antônio (MS), Jacuipense (BA), Fluminense and Atlético-MG.

The return match against Flamengo is scheduled for November 15, in Volta Redonda.