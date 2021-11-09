From clothes to drones: Bazaar with products donated by the IRS has items with up to 50% discount – Metro

A benefit bazaar with Federal Revenue products will take place in Fortaleza between the 11th and 15th of November. Available products cost half the market prices. The action will range from electronic equipment to household items.

Among the goods are smartphones, tablets, electronics, drones and computer parts. There are also imported toys, watches, cosmetics and perfumes, in addition to clothing, bed, table, bath and kitchen items.

The bazaar will also have items for fishing, camping, cars and motorcycles, as well as medical equipment.

The funds obtained from the bazaar will be directed to Fundação Terra, the National Institute for Social Development and Professional Qualification (Idesq) and the Amigos de Cristo Beneficent Society (Sobac).

How to participate

To participate, it is necessary to do online scheduling, stating the day and time of the visit. The links to the appointment will be made available starting this Monday (8), on the profiles @fundacaoterra and @idesq_ on Instagram. Admission costs R$ 5.

Each person can make purchases in the maximum amount of R$ 2 thousand, being able to pay them in cash, in credit and debit and pay them from R$ 300 in up to three installments. the pix will not be accepted as payment.

Items donated by the Revenue

All items were seized by the Federal Revenue in operations against the illegal entry of products into Brazil and donated to charitable institutions through the Novos Destinos Program. Until July of this year, the program included 31 non-profit entities, with more than R$ 16 million in merchandise.

Service

Bazaar with products donated by the Internal Revenue Service

When: November 11th to 15th;

Entry: R$5;

Payment methods: cash, credit and debit;

Purchase limit: R$ 2 thousand.