Frustrating! Flamengo plays for almost a time with one more time and is only tied with Chapecoense

The mission of chasing Atlético-MG is increasingly complicated, as was the clash with the virtual relegated Chapecoense this Monday, at Arena Condá, for the 30th of the Brazilian Championship. And Flamengo got even more involved: they were in a frustrating 2-2 draw, even though they had one more player in most of the second half. Matheuzinho and Michael scored for Rubro-Negro, while Kaio Nunes scored two for Verdão do Oeste.

The result does not allow Fla, third place, to return to the vice-leadership; is with 54 (11 less compared to Galo, leader, and one behind Palmeiras, second). Chape starts to add insufficient 15 points.

IT WORKS IN THE INDIVIDUAL

with ten embezzlements, Flamengo went far from exciting in the opening minutes. Slow and passive in marking, he saw Chapecoense create the first two dangerous plays, both on the right; Henrique Almeida sent the main one away, at the height of the lime mark. And individual talent had to stand out: Matheuzinho bet on heads-up play, already inside the area, and released a grazing and crossed shot, opening the marker. In fact, it was the first goal by the right-back by Flamengo professionals.

Flamengo de Gabigol was tied with Chapecoense (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

TURN IT TURNED!

Chapecoense had its audacity to attack in a winning block. He picked up the pace in terms of his offensive posture and, exploiting the visitors’ fragile marking, turned the score around in a five-minute break. Kaio Nunes scored both goals, the first after a VAR conference (the ball crossed the line only millimetrically) and the second after a beautiful individual play by Anderson Leite, who even penned Michael on the bottom line before crossing the head. of the attacker.

The game ended in a 2×2 draw (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

TIE AND CONTROVERSIES AT APITO

Speaking of VAR and Michael, both would come into action under the spotlight in the final stretch of the first stage. As for the whistle, Fla complained a lot about two moves: one in which Gabi touched over Keiller, already from the small area, and was knocked down, which was ignored by the referees, and the last one when the shirt 9, starting from the field , received from Arão, anticipated the goalkeeper of Chape and had the (adjusted) move canceled. There wasn’t the recommended wait, but, yes, a lot of complaints. And that happened with the game already tied again.

Shortly before, Gabi himself found a beautiful vertical pass, in a counterattack, aimed at Michael, who dribbled Keiller and only pushed into the net. First time of frank striking had almost everything and was not lacking in emotion.

EXPULSION TURNED THE FLA ON AGAIN



If you missed a red ingredient, relax. Kaio Nunes was sent off at 15′ of the second half, after taking the second yellow card, when the game was at a sleepy pace. Then Fla plugged in and forced Keiller to work in sequence. Gabi was close to the 100th goal for the club and saw the goalkeeper shine face to face.

BLITZ FOR THE WIN… AND NOTHING

Flamengo’s collective performance, as has been recurrent with Portaluppi, was a disaster. Even with one more player, Rubro-Negro gave up spaces in sporadic lunges by Chapecoense, who had some dangerous corners, and went to the final straight with five attackers (Vitor Gabriel and Vitinho were replaced by Ramon and Gomes, respectively ).

In the final minutes, Everton Ribeiro stepped on Alan Santos after suffering a foul and was sent off directly. And that happened after Chape had the best chance of the final stage, when Gabriel Batista was left by the way, in the middle, and Bruno Silva missed his aim in an attempt from outside, without a goalkeeper. And everything ended the same in Chapecó.

UPCOMING COMMITMENTS



Chapecoense will have Juventude ahead, again at home, this Sunday, for the 32nd round (advanced) of the Brazilian Nationals. Flamengo, on the other hand, will play Bahia on Thursday, at Maracanã, for the 31st round.

DATASHEET

CHAPECOENSE 2 X 2 FLAMENGO – 30th BRAZILIAN ROUND

Date and time: 11/8/2021, at 20:00 (GMT)

Stadium: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC)

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

Assistants: Ezra de Lima Albuquerque (AL) and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (Fifa/AL)

VAR: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Lawn: excellent

Yellow cards: Kaio Nunes, Alan Santos and Renê Júnior (CHA) / Matheuzinho, Gabigol and Bruno Viana (FLA)

Red cards: Kaio Nunes (CHA) / Everton Ribeiro (FLA)

GOALS: Matheuzinho, 26’/1ºT (0-1); Kaio Nunes, 26’/1ºT (1-1), 31’/1ºT (2-1); Michael, 41’/1st T (2-2)

CHAPECOENSE (Technician: Felipe Endres)

Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Joilson and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro (Alan Santos, half-time), Denner (Geuvânio, 38’/2ºT), Anderson Leite (Ezequiel, 32’/2ºT) and Mike (Bruno Silva, 18’/2ºT); Kaio Nunes and Henrique Almeida (Renê Júnior, 18’/2ºT).

FLAMENGO (Technician: Renato Gaúcho)

Gabriel Batista; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Viana and Ramon (Vitor Gabriel, 28’/2ºT); Arão, Gomes (Vitinho, 21’/2ºT) and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.