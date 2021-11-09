Fux rebuts audience criticism with Lira and says he would never deny a request for a meeting – Politics

BRASILIA — “I didn’t say a word, I just listened”, said the president of the Federal Court of Justice (STF), Luiz Fux, about the meeting he had on the afternoon of Monday, 8, with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressives-AL), to deal with the suspension of the secret budget.

In an interview with state, Fux countered criticism of the meeting, which took place in court. “It was an institutional hearing, in the courtroom, and I never imagined denying a hearing to the presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate, who, by the way, have already been in my office on other occasions.”

According to Fux, Lira and two representatives of the Senate gave their version of the processing of the budget and the “itinerary” of the rapporteur’s amendments, which are suspended by decision of Minister Rosa Weber until the Supreme Court, through the virtual plenary, decides the issue. The decision can be made this morning.

Lira telephoned Fux on Saturday, who was in Recife for a lecture at a court meeting, and asked to set up a meeting with him and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Fux then booked for the first business day after the conversation. Pacheco, however, is at COP-26, in Glasgow, Scotland, and did not attend. The meeting was attended by the vice president of the Senate, Vital Venetian do Rego (MDB-PB), and the leader of the government in the House, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE).

The secret budget, revealed by a series of reports from the state, divides opinions within the Congress and also the Supreme. The expectation is that the judgment in the virtual plenary will reach a middle ground: approval of the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, or RP9, but with something that does not exist today: transparency.

One of the biggest problems with these amendments, which involve billions of dollars, is that they do not specify which congressmen, with which amounts and which destinations they go to, leading to various frauds and diversions.

In addition to suspending the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, on a preliminary basis, the Supreme Minister Pink Weber gave the Planalto a period of one month to specify the entire allocation of funds, retroactively, with the names of the beneficiary parliamentarians. This is one of the points, by the way, that fuels the argument of secret budget defenders that there is interference by the Judiciary in other powers.

Most of the times the Supreme makes decisions regarding the Legislative, however, it is at the provocation of the parties themselves. In other words, Congress claims for “judicialization” of its internal issues, but the requests come from Congress itself.