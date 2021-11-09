Gabigol sends a message to the fans after Flamengo is harmed

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Striker Gabigol used social media to send a ‘message’ to Flamengo’s fans after the team stumbled against Chapecoense, lantern of the Brazilian Championship, in a game valid for the 30th round – Rubro-Negro was tied 2-2 in a match played at Arena Condá.

“Against everything and everyone. We are always going together, ALWAYS”, wrote the attacker, referring to the controversies involving the refereeing of the match against Chapecoense. In one of the bids, the shirt 9 was harmed by the marking of a non-existent offside, and even received a yellow card for complaint.

On social media, Gabigol spoke up and sent a message to fans: “Against everything and everyone”. #CRF pic.twitter.com/PtMWSBULRo — Paparazzo Rubro-Negro (@PaparazzoRN) November 9, 2021

With the stumbling block, Flamengo ended the round with 54 points, 11 less than the leader Atlético-MG and continues with little chance of winning the Brasileirão title, even though they still have a game in hand. Rubro-Negro occupies the third place, with a difference of the current vice-leader Palmeiras.

