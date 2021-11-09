Galaxy S21 FE and S22 line gain exact dates for official releases

After much speculation regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the exact date for the presentation of the new device was revealed. According to well-known leaker Jon Prosser, the South Korean brand will hold an event on January 4th to show all the details of the new phone.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

in the pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Begin same day pre-orders (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

The S21 FE will be available for purchase from January 11th, one week after the show — however, according to Prosser, there will be no pre-order period. With that, the model will come with about five months of delay in relation to initial information that predicted a launch close to the month of August of this year.

There will be a difference of close to one month for the launch of the Galaxy S22 line, which is scheduled for February 8th, with pre-purchase starting on the same day and deliveries starting on the 18th of the same month. The event is expected to start at 10 am Eastern Time (ET), the equivalent of noon Brasília time.

S21 FE should come with early 2021 processor (Image: LetsGoDigital)

Even so, the proximity between the two lines generates some criticism in the community, as one of the proposals of the FE series is to keep the performance components similar to the most powerful devices of the brand — with this strategy, the goal will be fulfilled for just a few weeks, as the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with the Snapdragon 888 equipped on the S21 line, which was launched in January 2021.

Samsung was heavily affected by the semiconductor crisis, to the point that previous information even pointed to the cancellation of the S21 FE, which should not happen anymore.

Therefore, it is possible that Samsung makes available the Galaxy S21 FE at considerable discounts, as a greater price difference between the two lines could be important to boost sales of the cheaper device. However, the official values ​​of smartphones have not yet been released, and the rumors about this aspect are nothing but speculation.

