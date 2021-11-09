Galo: Jair and Keno are in doubt for the match against Corinthians, on Wednesday, at Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Embezzlement against America, Jair remains in doubt for duel against Corinthians

Atlético have two doubts for the match against Corinthians, this Wednesday, at Mineirão, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The team from Alvinegra reappeared this Monday afternoon, at Cidade do Galo, to start preparing for the duel against the São Paulo team.

Keno striker is one of the doubts. The player is being prepared to return to training this week, but remains in doubt. This Monday, the shirt 11 did work separately and did not participate in the field activity. If you don’t go to the lawn on Tuesday (9), it will hardly be listed.

The defensive midfielder Jair, who was even related to the derby against America, is the other unknown. The player has muscle wastage and, due to the history of injuries, Rooster adopts caution. This Monday, the midfielder did physical activity on the field and in the gym. Like Keno, the coaching staff will wait until this Tuesday to find out if they will be able to take advantage of the number 8 shirt against Corinthians.

On the other hand, coach Cuca no longer had a headache in relation to two players. Mariano left the match against America, that Sunday, feeling something in his thigh and worried the fans. However, the right-back only had cramps and will not be a problem for the game against Corinthians.

Scorer of the goal in Galo’s victory over Coelho, Guilherme Arana took a blow to his left leg and also left the match early. But, like Mariano, he doesn’t worry either.

Against Corinthians, Atlético will have the return of midfielder Nacho Fernández, who served suspension in the victory over América, this Sunday, at Mineirão.

