Galo’s title chance rises to 96.6%, after Flamengo draws

Atlético are more leaders than ever. Even more so with one of his main pursuers losing points along the way. With Flamengo’s tie against Chapecoense, in Cahpecó, by 2-2, the mathematical chances of Galo’s title increased.

If, after the 1-0 victory over América, Atlético had a 95.5% chance of winning, with the Rio de Janeiro team equal in the South, Galo now has a 96.6% chance of winning.

The analysis is from the website Probabilis do Futebol, from the mathematics department at UFMG. Palmeiras has 2% and Flamengo 1.3%.

Currently, Galo has 65 points and is being followed by Palmeiras, which occupies the second place, with 55. Flamengo is third, with 54 points, but one game less (against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre) .

With that, if Flamengo wins the duel against the Gauchos, the shortest distance that Galo will have to the second place will be eight points.

There are eight games left in the Brazilian Championship and the number worked by coach Cuca to guarantee the cup is 77 points. In other words, Galo needs to win four games out of the eight that will be the champion.

