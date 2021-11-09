Galvão Bueno revolts with Brazilian referees after Flamengo’s game

Photo: Galvão Bueno complains about VAR in Brasileirão

This Monday (8), a controversial bid marked the tie between Flamengo and Chapecoense. Gabigol had a clear chance of a goal disallowed by the lineman for offside before the end of the play. However, he was in a regular position. During “Bem, Amigos”, presenter Galvão Bueno rebelled with CBF.

“The level of refereeing in Brazilian football is the worst I’ve ever seen. I’ve been on the road for 47 years now, I’ve never seen anything like it. Shows which flag is not aware of the rule. It is not the fact of seeing if it is here or if it is there. The image is so clear”, said Galvão Bueno, alongside Eric Faria, Junior, Bodão, Cléber Machado and Marcos Uchôa.

He also invited the CBF to comment on the case in the next edition of ‘Bem, Amigos’. “What is being determined and is being done in arbitration: the flags, in cases where there is no absolute certainty, the flag does not raise the flag and the bid is completed and then the VAR will decide”, he commented.

“Gross error by the flag, gross error by the referee in whistling and directly interferes with the result of the match. The judge has to understand, have the trick to let the bid go. Here is a demand, an invitation, from ‘Well, Friends’ to CBF to make a statement about whether the VAR was working, completed Galvão Bueno.

