Games are removed from digital stores

Without much fanfare, Konami announced the temporary removal of some titles in the spy and stealth franchise Metal Gear Solid from different digital stores.

The withdrawal of games is being made from this Monday (8). Among the titles are Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

There are also HD collections and other games. The reason for the temporary removal is licenses pertaining to story footage that appears in cutscenes and FMV sequences.

While Konami does not renew these licenses, there is no forecast of returning games to digital platforms for sale. Below, you can check the complete list of retired games:

PlayStation 3 – Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD Edition

PlayStation 3 – Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD Edition

PlayStation 3 – Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

PlayStation Vita – Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD Edition

PlayStation Vita – Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD Edition

PlayStation Vita – Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

PlayStation Now – Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

Xbox 360 – Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3

Nintendo 3DS – Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D

GOG.com – Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance

NVIDIA Shield – Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for Shield TV

NVIDIA Shield – Metal Gear Solid 3 HD for Shield TV

Remember that not all titles listed above are available in Brazil.

Subscribe to the IGN Brazil YouTube channel and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jessica Pinheiro on Instagram and twitter.