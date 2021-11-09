Gasoline goes up 2.25% in a week and costs almost R$ 8

Value exceeds R$7 at stations in 20 Brazilian states; diesel and ethanol also rose, while gas remained stable, costing more than BRL 100

Roberto Gardinalli/Futura Press/Estadão Content – 10/26/2021 Constant rises in fuel prices are due to Petrobras’ parity policy, which associates the domestic value to the dollar and the cost of a barrel of oil



The average price of Gasoline at stations in the country rose 2.25% last week, reaching R$ 6.71 a liter, according to the survey released by National Petroleum Agency, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). It is already possible to find a liter of gasoline above R$7 at gas stations in 20 Brazilian states. The maximum value found was R$7.99, in Rio Grande do Sul. This was the fifth consecutive week of high. The price hike is a reflection of the readjustment in the value of gasoline and the diesel made by Petrobras and effective from the 26th of October. Due to the readjustment, the price of a liter of diesel rose 2.45% at Brazilian service stations last week, reaching R$5.33 on average. But, in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre, the price exceeds R$ 6.70 per liter.

The average value of the liter of ethanol rose 4.5% in the week, reaching R$ 5.24. The maximum price found was R$ 7.89 in the city of Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul. gas, the value of LPG cylinders remained stable and closed the week at R$ 102.48. With the rise in gasoline, natural gas and ethanol, inflation has a direct impact on the pocket and has reached 18.46% in the last 12 months, according to a survey carried out by Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since the 2000s. The main driver for the increase is the devaluation of the real. Until last Friday, the dollar was up 6.40% against the real this year.

*With information from the reporter Victor Moraes