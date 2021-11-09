Gasoline goes up and the maximum price is R$8; cylinder reaches R$ 140 – Savings

Cooking gas is already costing R$ 140 per 13-kilo bottle in Sorriso, Mato Grosso, according to a survey by National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for the week of October 31st to November 6th. The average price in the country was R$ 102.48, up 0.4% against the previous week.

The last product increase was carried out by Petrobras on October 9, of the order of 7%. The lowest price found by the ANP was in Araçatuba, São Paulo, at R$ 75 per cylinder.

Regular gasoline, in the same week, reached R$ 8 per liter in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, reaching R$ 7,999 per liter. The lowest price per liter, R$ 5,297, was found in Atibaia, São Paulo. On average, the price of gasoline was R$ 6.710 per liter.

Center of tensions between the government and truck drivers, the average price of the diesel it rose 2.4% in a week, still reflecting Petrobras’ increase announced on October 26th. According to the ANP, the average price was R$ 5,339 per liter, the most expensive being R$ 6.70 in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre, and the cheapest at R$ 4.299 in Sumaré, São Paulo.

Petrobras readjusts fuels within a policy of parity to import prices, which takes into account the price of oil on the international market, the exchange rate and the costs of importing the product.

According to analysts, despite frequent increases, the prices charged by the state-owned company at refineries are still below those negotiated abroad, leading to a gap that should be gradually reduced, as the price of oil continues to rise and the real has if devalued.