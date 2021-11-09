Gasoline rises 2.25% in one week and costs almost R$ 8 a liter in the South | Economy

The average price of gasoline at gas stations in the country rose 2.25% last week, reaching R$ 6.710 per liter, according to a survey released on Monday (8) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP ). The maximum amount was R$7.999 in Rio Grande do Sul.

This was the fifth consecutive week of discharge.

It is possible to find a liter of gasoline above R$7 at stations in 20 states:

Acre (BRL 7,600);

Alagoas (BRL 7,198);

Amazonas (BRL 7,350);

Bahia (BRL 7,299);

Ceará (BRL 7,190);

Federal District (BRL 7,499);

Espírito Santo (R$7.090);

Goiás (BRL 7,399);

Mato Grosso (R$7.230);

Minas Gerais (BRL 7,599);

Pará (BRL 7,250);

Paraná (BRL 7,300);

Pernambuco (BRL 7,439);

Piauí (BRL 7,299);

Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7,749);

Rio Grande do Norte (BRL 7,299);

Rio Grande do Sul (BRL 7,999);

Rondônia (BRL 7,030);

São Paulo (BRL 7,399);

Tocantins (R$ 7,129).

The rise in prices reflects the readjustment in the value of gasoline and diesel made by Petrobras and in effect since October 26th.

Due to the adjustment, the price of liter of diesel rose 2.45% in Brazilian posts last week, reaching an average of R$ 5.339. The maximum price was R$ 6,700 per liter in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre.

The average value of the liter of ethanol, in turn, rose 4.5% in the week, to R$ 5,294. The maximum price was R$7,899 per liter in Bage, in Rio Grande do Sul.

the price of gas cylinder (LPG), in turn, remained stable and closed the week at R$ 102.48.

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (CNG) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil has soared and has reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.

The main ‘engine’ of this increase is the devaluation of the real. Until last Friday (5), the dollar – currency to which the value of oil is pegged – had accumulated a 6.40% increase over the real this year.

What gives strength to this movement of loss of value of the Brazilian currency are the various uncertainties of investors regarding the direction of the economic policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Gasoline sky high: how long will the price of fuel go up?

Gas stations in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, for example, are limiting the amount of refueling at the pumps for foreigners.

The measure was adopted after many Brazilians started to cross the border, through the Tancredo Neves Bridge, through Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná.

According to consumers, the supply in the neighboring country is attractive because gasoline has been found at half the price charged in Brazil.

New rules for sales in the country

This Thursday (4), the ANP changed the rules for marketing fuel across the country.

The main changes approved by the board of the agency were the release of sale by delivery of regular gasoline and ethanol and the way to show prices at the pumps.

For now, the value shown on the pump has three decimal places. Since Thursday (4), only two decimal places are needed.