Gasoline rises for the fifth week in a row and reaches R$7.99, says ANP | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Diesel and bottled gas are also up. According to the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP), fuel prices are at the highest levels of the century

The prices of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas rose again in the last week, according to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

The price of an average liter of gasoline rose from R$6.562 two weeks ago to R$6.710 last week. That’s a rise of 2.25%. It’s the fifth week in a row of discharge. In the year, the value of gasoline accumulates an advance of 49.6%. At the most, according to the ANP, a liter of gasoline is already sold at R$7.99 – the case in Rio Grande do Sul.

After Rio Grande do Sul, a liter of gasoline in Rio de Janeiro can be found at R$ 7,749. Next are Minas Gerais (R$7,599), the Federal District (R$7,499) and Pernambuco (R$7,439) with the highest maximums.

In diesel, in the last two weeks the price of an average liter in Brazil rose 2.45%, from R$ 5.211 to R$ 5.339. It was the sixth week in a row for prices to rise. Since January, it accumulates an increase of 48.05%.

In cylinder gas (LPG), the price went from R$ 102.04 to R$ 102.48, an increase of 0.43%. It is an accumulated high since the beginning of the year of 37%.

This Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro said again that neither he nor his government is to blame for the increase in fuel prices in the country. Bolsonaro also criticized Petrobras again and attacked the amount of dividends distributed to the company’s shareholders. The president stated that the high price of fuel occurs all over the world, but that in Brazil “it may be lower”.

Highest prices of the century

According to the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP), an institution linked to the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP), the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps) and the Latin American Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (Ilaese), fuel prices are at the highest levels from the __ century. In the case of gasoline, the highest value was registered in October, when the liter was R$ 6.34, as well as diesel (R$ 4.526) and bottled gas, with R$ 100.79.

“Since March, LPG has reached the highest value of the century month by month. In the case of diesel, this record has been broken month by month since May. In gasoline, the highest price level reached in October. There is an upward trend , if we take the evolution of values ​​throughout the month of October. And there is still room for a higher Petrobras in the refineries,” said Eric Gil Dantas, economist at Ibeps and OSP.

A survey by the OSP also points out that, since the PPI (Import Parity Price) was implemented in 2016, in the government of Michel Temer, gasoline recorded a real increase (considering inflation) of 39%, with a nominal readjustment (without inflation adjustment) of 79%. The liter of diesel S-10 exceeded inflation by 28.7% and had a nominal growth of 60%. Cooking gas was the record holder, with a real rise of 48% above inflation and 84% in nominal terms.

In addition, the states announced that they will freeze the ICMS that is levied on prices charged at service stations, in an attempt to ease the transfers to consumers of Petrobras’ increases in refineries.