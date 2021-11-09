Germany has highest incidence of covid-19 since pandemic started | German Politics, Economy and Society News | DW

The incidence of new cases of covid-19 in Germany in seven days reached the record mark of 201.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, as released on Monday (11/08) by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German agency for disease control and prevention. It is the first time that the rate, used to measure the state of the pandemic in the country, is above 200.

The previous seven-day incidence record of 197.6 was set on December 22, 2020, before covid-19 vaccination began in the country.

Although vaccines are now widely available, cases of covid-19 are increasing in the country. On this Sunday, the incidence of seven days was 191.5, and a week ago, 154.8.

So far, 67.1% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Last week, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that the country has already entered the fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic and that, at the moment, the country is experiencing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

Experts believe, however, that the health system is now able to withstand more infections than before vaccination, as immunizers offer high protection against severe cases of covid-19. Even so, doctors fear that if the upward trend in cases continues, the number of patients admitted to ICUs due to covid-19 will double in the coming weeks.

This Monday, 15,513 new coronavirus infections were registered in the country, 5,855 more than a week ago, according to the RKI. 33 new virus-related deaths were also reported.

In total, more than 4.78 million covid-19 cases and 96,558 deaths have been officially registered in Germany.

Warning about loss of control in schools

Faced with the steady rise in covid-19 cases among children and young people, the German Teachers Association (Deutsche Lehrerverband) warned of a “loss of control over the pandemic in schools.” The danger is “immense,” said the association’s president, Heinz-Peter Meidinger.

Meidinger defended the maintenance of the mandatory use of masks in schools, pointing out that current studies show the effectiveness of the measure.

“There are cases of long-term covid among children as well. Masks are uncomfortable, but students generally don’t have a problem with them,” Meidinger said in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

The association’s president criticized the difference between the rules imposed by the German states. “It is one of the big mistakes of pandemic policy that it was almost not possible or only briefly possible to arrive at uniform rules for schools across the country,” he said.

Since the beginning of November, the state of North Rhine-Westáflia, the most populous in the country, for example, has ended the obligation to wear masks for students while they are sitting at their desks. The measure had already been adopted by the states of Bavaria, Saarland and Berlin for students up to the sixth grade.

Most affected regions

Currently, the states in Germany with the highest seven-day incidence rates are Saxony (491.3) and Thuringia (427.5), followed by Bavaria (316.2).

Due to the increase in cases, authorities in the state of Saxony are introducing restrictions known as 2G in many places, meaning that only vaccinated and recovered people can access closed places.

Bavaria implemented new restrictions on Sunday, allowing only the entry of vaccinated, recovered or tested with a PCR test in bars and events in closed places.

The parties currently negotiating a new governing coalition – the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Green Party and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) – are also negotiating the reintroduction of free tests for the population, which were abolished to stimulate the vaccination in the country.

The three parties are also considering requiring daily testing of employees and visitors to nursing homes, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or recovered from covid-19.

lf (DPA, Reuters, ARD)