Giulia Be has an accident and is hospitalized in São Paulo; singer is doing well – Vogue

Giulia Be (Photo: Reproduction)

Giulia Be had a weekend of many scares.

In the early hours of last Friday (06), the singer had an accident and had to be hospitalized. According to information from her press office, “the artist fainted, hit her head and was rushed to the Syrian-Lebanese hospital.”

Giulia had a sudden loss of consciousness and therefore had to go through a series of tests, in addition to being under observation throughout the weekend.

Also according to the medical report, the 22-year-old girl was hospitalized “for reasons of a neurological disease of sudden loss of consciousness followed by cranioencephalic trauma, with cerebral contusion“. She is on rest at home, but has already been discharged and is doing well.

The singer’s advisors confirmed the information through a statement. Read in full below.

“The office confirms that Giulia had an accident on Friday. The artist fainted, hit her head and was rushed to the Syrian-Lebanese hospital. As it was a sudden loss of consciousness, she had to undergo a series of tests and stay under observation all weekend and was only discharged today. The report we received is that she was admitted ‘for reasons of a neurological disease of sudden loss of consciousness followed by traumatic brain injury, with cerebral contusion’. She is still at rest. at home, but it’s okay!”

Several famous people left their affection on social networks: “Mercy, but I’m glad you’re alright,” he said. Lexa.

Felipe Neto also commented: “It’s going to be fine. (November, ENOUGH!)”.

We wish you a great recovery and that everything is fine as soon as possible!

