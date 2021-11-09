Giulia Be is sick, suffers from a brain injury and is admitted to a hospital

posted on 11/8/2021 7:01 PM



(Credit: Bernie Walbenny/Disclosure)

Last Friday (11/5), singer Giulia Be, 22, had an accident at home and was admitted to Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo. According to the artist’s team, she had a sudden loss of consciousness, followed by a fall and a “traumatic brain injury”. Despite the scare, the singer was discharged after receiving care from a neurologist.

“We kindly ask all fans and friends to transmit on their social networks all the affection, affection and improvements we love immensely”, said the artist’s staff. The accident occurred on the same day as the death of Marília Mendonça and four other people, as a result of the crash of the plane they were on their way to a concert in Caratinga (MG).

Giulia Be is a singer and songwriter and has a growing career. the hit loose girl, released in 2020 and boasting 12.9 million views, was the path for Giulia to become the new name in current pop.

She also owns other songs that figure as the most listened to on streaming platforms, such as Unforgettable, with singer Luan Santana; If this life were a movie and Relapse.