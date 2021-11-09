Globo correspondent is harassed during New York marathon

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 11/8/2021 11:21 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Globe)

A week after reporter Leonardo Monteiro was attacked by security guards under President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), TV Globo correspondent Tiago Eltz was harassed and threatened this Sunday (7/11) while covering the New York marathon, in the United States.

The journalist filmed and shared on social media the video in which a man allegedly identified as Carlos Curi, calls the professional “asshole”, “tramp” and “sucker”. The man even threatened to tear the correspondent’s arm off and fired: “I’m going to take your arm to my house, you bastard.”

“Sunday, 2 pm, at the New York marathon. I was holding the Globo microphone when this couple started scolding me and recording, apparently having fun. They passed by and when the man started to come back, I also started to record. The rest is in the video”, explained Tiago.

“I’m posting because he says his name, Carlos Curi (Cury?), and maybe someone who knows where he works, or knows the family, can forward the video and maybe he can get help. Help, because that’s what I think he needs someone who walks down the street threatening to rip the arm off of someone he doesn’t know”, wrote the journalist in the caption of the publication.

In the comments tab, other journalists commented on the post and were indignant with the images and sympathized with their professional colleague.

“What a cardboard. I’ll spare the words that came to me. He must really need help. Hugs, Eltz. I’m with you,” wrote Fábio Turci. “My solidarity with you, Ti!”, Michelle Barros reacted. “He did very well in filming and not buying provocation. Aggressive people do not deserve an answer,” stated Márcio Gomes. “I feel sorry for these people. A kiss,” said Renata Capucci. “My solidarity. We will remain attentive and vigilant. They will not pass!”, snapped Marcelo Cosme. “Ah, but what a ridiculous thing…”, declared Cecilia Flesch. “The man was ashamed. My solidarity, brother!”, commented Phelipe Siani.