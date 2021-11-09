GloboNews anchor, Lilian Ribeiro reveals breast cancer

Journalist Lilian Ribeiro surprised GloboNews viewers by appearing on the screen wearing a headscarf. Right at the beginning of Em Pauta, the anchor revealed the reason for the adornment: she is treating breast cancer and, as a result of chemotherapy, she lost part of her hair.

“On October 1st, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s hard, but I’m taking care of myself. I started chemotherapy, I had some reactions, some annoying, but I’m doing fine, as the doctors say. And like most people who have chemotherapy, I’ve lost a lot of my hair. So, in this process on the way to a cure, in the next few months I’m going to appear like this here on GloboNews’ screen: with a handkerchief”, he said.

Lilian, who runs the program during the vacation of the titleholder, Marcelo Cosme, took the opportunity to send a message to the viewers: “I really wanted this scarf to be a memory for you at home, less of the disease I’m facing and a lot more of the fact that I’m taking care of myself, doing my best for myself. And that includes being here! Also, with the guidance of my doctors, who understand that being here, working, acting, also helps me along this path”, he said.

To end the speech, the presenter shared with the audience a message of hope in the face of this challenging moment: “We all have pain and always will have. But may our pains never have us”.

Lilian Ribeiro is 37 years old and is supported by the LeoDias column for her full recovery.

