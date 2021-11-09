GloboNews Anchor Reveals Fight Against Breast Cancer Live | celebrities

Instagram GloboNews anchor reveals fight against breast cancer live

Lilian Ribeiro, presenter and reporter for GloboNews, 37, announced this Monday (8) during “Em Pauta” that she is fighting breast cancer.

The journalist had been away from work for a week and returned with a new look, with her hair shaved and wearing a handkerchief, after being treated for the disease. “You may have noticed that I look a little different. And I really want to share with you the reason for this. On October 1st I was diagnosed with breast cancer”, she revealed live.

“It’s difficult, it’s not easy. But I’m treating myself, I’m taking care of myself. I started chemotherapy, I’ve been doing well, doing well, as the doctors say, with few reactions, some a bit boring too, but we keep going front. And like most people who undergo chemotherapy, I lost a large part of my hair. So, in this process on the way to a cure, in the next few months I’ll appear like this, on GloboNews’ screen, with a handkerchief,” he continued.

Lilian even asked not to associate her handkerchief with the disease. “But I really wanted this handkerchief to be for you, at home, the memory less of the disease I’m facing, and much more that I’m taking care of myself. Doing your best for me. And that includes being here, including with the guidance of my doctors, who understand that being here working, working, also helps me along this path,” he said.

“I wanted to share a little story with my colleagues that I heard, and that can help you there, who also received this very difficult diagnosis. When I received the diagnosis, I was very shaken, and I looked for one dear pastor. And he told me this: that he went to visit a woman who was in a very critical condition once, and he thought he would find her devastated, in great need of comfort. And he found a woman who was smiling, who was in peace. And he couldn’t believe it, he asked her if she was really okay. And she said: Pastor, I have cancer, but this cancer never had me. This is a beautiful way to live. How many days do we have in this crazy life , and it is my wish for you. Pains we all have, and we always will. But may our pains never have us”, he concluded.

On the networks, fans sent messages of support to the journalist. “Lilian Ribeiro announcing that she has breast CA on the “on agenda”, a lot of strength for her! It will pass!”, wished a Twitter user. “Lilian Ribeiro, everything has already worked out!! Congratulations on the courage to keep working, a lot of strength! It’s going to pass!!”, said another. “Strength, Lilian Ribeiro! Faith that everything will work out! This pain, felt, did not possess you”, completed another one.